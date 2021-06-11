Connect with us

NCAA 2021 Outdoor Championships Schedule - Day 3, where to watch live!
Georgia leads women's team standings 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships

USC, Oregon, LSU advance in women's 4x100m: Day 2

LSU leads NCAA Outdoor Championships men's point standings: Day 1

Maswanganyi ready to upset Laird In sprints?

Florida's Thomas Mardal wins Hammer title at 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships

Watch and follow the live stream and results from day 3 – the men’s championships day at the NCAA 2021 Outdoor Championships on Friday.

Published

The 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships will continue on Friday, June 11, and here are the live television and streaming details, as well as the start times for each event on Day Three. Friday’s penultimate day of competition will be the men’s championship day and we will have a team champion crowned at the end of the night.

Will LSU continue to build on its overnight lead and take it all the way to the top of the podium? Or will another team bounce the Tigers off the top? We won’t know for sure until the end, but I am predicting that LSU will just hold on for the win.

Friday’s competition will begin at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET with the women’s Heptathlon, starting with the 100m hurdles, with the high jump, shot put and 200m also listed for Day 3. The contest will conclude on Saturday’s fourth day.

When Are 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships, How To Watch Live

Meanwhile, action on the track will start at 5:02 pm PT / 8:02 pm ET with the 4x100m relay finals, with LSU, Houston, North Carolina A&T, and Georgia leading the way for the podium places.

Terrence Laird and Shaun Maswanganyi will go head-to-head in three events, including the sprint double, while the men’s 110m hurdles, 400m, 1500m, and 800m are also expected to light up the championships.

For more information you can visit the NCAA website, just click or tap here | also click or tap here for the full leaderboard.

NCAA 2021 Outdoor Championships Schedule – Day 3

Day Start Friday Events
Friday 4:30 PM Men High Jump Finals
Friday 4:35 PM Men Discus Finals
Friday 5:02 PM Men 4×100 M Relay Final
Friday 5:11 PM Men 1500 M Final
Friday 5:20 PM Men Triple Jump Finals
Friday 5:24 PM Men 3000 M Steeplechase Final
Friday 5:42 PM Men 110 M Hurdles Final
Friday 5:52 PM Men 100 M Final
Friday 6:02 PM Men 400 M Final
Friday 6:14 PM Men 800 M Final
Friday 6:27 PM Men 400 M Hurdles Final
Friday 6:37 PM Men 200 M Final
Friday 6:55 PM Men 5000 M Final
Friday 7:21 PM Men 4×400 M Relay Final

Day Start Women’s Heptathlon
Friday 12:00 PM Heptathlon 100 M Hurdles Finals
Friday 1:00 PM Heptathlon High Jump Finals
Friday 3:00 PM Heptathlon Shot Put Finals
Friday 6:43 PM Heptathlon 200 M Finals Start List Result

