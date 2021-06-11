NCAA 2021 Outdoor Championships Schedule – Day 3, where to watch live!

The 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships will continue on Friday, June 11, and here are the live television and streaming details, as well as the start times for each event on Day Three. Friday’s penultimate day of competition will be the men’s championship day and we will have a team champion crowned at the end of the night.

Will LSU continue to build on its overnight lead and take it all the way to the top of the podium? Or will another team bounce the Tigers off the top? We won’t know for sure until the end, but I am predicting that LSU will just hold on for the win.

Friday’s competition will begin at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET with the women’s Heptathlon, starting with the 100m hurdles, with the high jump, shot put and 200m also listed for Day 3. The contest will conclude on Saturday’s fourth day.

Meanwhile, action on the track will start at 5:02 pm PT / 8:02 pm ET with the 4x100m relay finals, with LSU, Houston, North Carolina A&T, and Georgia leading the way for the podium places.

Terrence Laird and Shaun Maswanganyi will go head-to-head in three events, including the sprint double, while the men’s 110m hurdles, 400m, 1500m, and 800m are also expected to light up the championships.

For more information you can visit the NCAA website, just click or tap here | also click or tap here for the full leaderboard.

NCAA 2021 Outdoor Championships Schedule – Day 3

Day Start Friday Events

Friday 4:30 PM Men High Jump Finals

Friday 4:35 PM Men Discus Finals

Friday 5:02 PM Men 4×100 M Relay Final

Friday 5:11 PM Men 1500 M Final

Friday 5:20 PM Men Triple Jump Finals

Friday 5:24 PM Men 3000 M Steeplechase Final

Friday 5:42 PM Men 110 M Hurdles Final

Friday 5:52 PM Men 100 M Final

Friday 6:02 PM Men 400 M Final

Friday 6:14 PM Men 800 M Final

Friday 6:27 PM Men 400 M Hurdles Final

Friday 6:37 PM Men 200 M Final

Friday 6:55 PM Men 5000 M Final

Friday 7:21 PM Men 4×400 M Relay Final

Day Start Women’s Heptathlon

Friday 12:00 PM Heptathlon 100 M Hurdles Finals

Friday 1:00 PM Heptathlon High Jump Finals

Friday 3:00 PM Heptathlon Shot Put Finals

Friday 6:43 PM Heptathlon 200 M Finals Start List Result