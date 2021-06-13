Connect with us

Norman and Kerley to do 200/400 double at U.S. Olympic trials?
[Video highlights] Athing Mu record-breaking runs at the NCAA championships

Cambrea Sturgis sweeps sprint double; USC wins NCAA championships team title

Su Bingtian wins China's championships in 9.98s

Best ways to watch and follow 2021 NCAA outdoor track and field championships: Day 4

Final men team scores: LSU dominates 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships

Will Michael Norman and Fred Kerley both run in the men’s 200m and 400m events at the 2021 U.S. Olympic track and field trials. I don’t think they will.

Published

Versatile sprinters Michael Norman and Fred Kerley have both been declared to run the 200m and 400m events at the 2021 U.S. Olympic track and field trials, but are they really consider doing the double? Click here for the USATF declared list.

Base on recent form, Norman and Kerley will undoubtedly start the trials as the favorites to secure two of the three spots in the men’s 400m at the delayed 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games, but the pair are also listed to run the 200m as well.

Norman owns the second-fastest time in the world this season at 44.27 seconds, while Kerley is the eighth quickest this campaign over the discipline with 44.60s, as Americans own eight of the top 10 times thus far this year.

As for the 200m, Norman has a personal best of 19.70s, achieved in 2019 but he is yet to run the event in 2021. Kerley, in the meantime, has competed in the half-lap event twice so far this outdoor season and has lowered his personal best to 20.24s.

The men’s 400m at the 2021 U.S. Olympic track and field trials will begin on Day 1 on Friday, June 18, with the final slated for Day 3 on Sunday, June 20.

In terms of the 200m, this event is not scheduled to go off until Day 8 on Friday, June 25, which provides a cushion for the sprinters to fully recover from the first event and return fresh for the second discipline.

However, despite the favorable schedule, it is unlikely that Norman and Kerley will show up for the 200m if everything goes according to plan in the 400m. The latter is also declared for the 100m, and although he’s clocked 9.91s this year and has two sub-10 seconds postings, I don’t see Kerley running the short sprint at the trials.

It’s not going to be very easy for the leading athletes though.

Recently crowned NCAA champion Randolph Ross of North Carolina A&T who posted a personal best and world-leading time of 43.85s last Friday, will hope to hold that form for another week which would make him a genuine contender for the top spot at the trials.

LSU’s Noah Williams (44.30), Bryce Deadmon (44.44) and Trevor Stewart (44.52) will also start as contenders, along with Michael Cherry (44.37) who has been in good form in recent outings.

