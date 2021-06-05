Opportunity for Blake to silence critics at NACAC New Life Invitational?

Jamaica’s 2011 world champion Yohan Blake will be aiming to silence his critics this weekend when he competes at the NACAC New Life Invitational at the Ansin Sports Complex here in Miramar, Florida, on Saturday (5).

Blake, who has been struggling to recapture the sort of form that saw him rival former training partner and world record holder Usain Bolt a few years ago, because of injuries, has endured a difficult start to this season to finally start showing some progress, and he will be eyeing a confidence-boosting performance this weekend.

The 31-year-old will square off against world-leader Trayvon Bromell in the men’s 100 meters dash on a fast Ansin Sports surface and he will be hoping the presence of the in-form American will help him to improve on his season’s best of 10.05 seconds.

Blake has clocked 9.98 seconds this year, but that performance was assisted by a +2.7m/s wind on May 2, in Clermont, FL. He’s coming off a 10.09s performance at the American Track League Duval Challenge in Jacksonville, FL, on May 31.

World Indoor 2016 Championships 60m champion Bromell leads the world with a time of 9.88s, and he has also clocked 9.92s and a pair of 10.01s already this season. The 25-yer-old American who has won all three of his finals thus far will start as the favorite.

Also lining up in the men’s 100m at the NACAC New Life Invitational are Americans Marvin Bracey, Chris Royster and Demek Kemp, as well as Jamaicans Andre Ewers, Tyquendo Tracey, and Nigel Ellis.

Richard Thompson of Trinidad and Tobago, the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games silver medalist, is also slated to race in the event, with the Cayman Islands’ Keymar Hyman, Jason Rogers of St. Kitts & Nevis and Antigua & Barbuda pair Cavaughn Walsh and Tahir Walsh set to feature in the event as well.

A collection of about 200 athletes from some 27 countries are expected to continue their preparations for the Tokyo Olympics at the NACAC New Life Invitational. The meeting is a World Athletics Continental Tour silver level event.

Action will begin at 2:00 p.m. ET with the men’s Discus.