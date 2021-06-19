Connect with us



Richardson v Sturgis highlights 100m semis at US Olympic trials

An early clash between Sha’Carri Richardson and Cambrea Sturgis is set to highlight the 100m semifinals at the 2021 US Olympic trials on Saturday.

Published

Sha’Carri Richardson and Cambrea Sturgis will meet in the first semifinals of the women’s 100m at the 2021 US Olympic trials in Eugene, as four sub-11 seconds runners will start in the first section on Saturday (19).

How To Watch Day 2 Of US Olympic Trials: June 19

Richardson, who set the pace in the heats on Friday night with a blistering 10.84s performance, which was achieved very comfortably, will start from lane four. The 21-year-old who owns a personal best of 10.72s, set earlier this season, is a heavy favorite to secure one of the top three spots from the semis ahead of tonight’s final.

Sturgis, the 2021 NCAA champion from North Carolina A&T, looked like a wizard when winning her heat on Friday night, and she will be hoping to extend her great form this season with two more positive runs that could punch her ticket to the Tokyo Olympics later this summer.



Sturgis, who won the NCAA title last week with the fastest time in any conditions, at 10.74s (2.2m/s), will start from lane five, right next to Richardson.

Bromell V Gatlin, Kerley V Baker: Men’s 100m Heats At US Olympic Trials

Olympic long jump champion Tianna Bartoletta and Kayla White are the other sub-11 seconds entries in the first semifinal.



Jenna Prandini, collegiate star Maia McCoy of Tennessee, Teahna Daniels and Candace Hill are the other sprinters making up semifinal number one.

Thomas Takes On Tough Semifinal Field

Meanwhile, the second semifinal heat is expected to be a very competitive one, as 200m specialist Gabby Thomas seeks to advance to the final against a tough field.

Thomas raced into the semis with an 11.00 seconds personal best to win her heat on Friday evening and she will come up against 2018 national champion Aleia Hobbs and a very confident Javianne Oliver, who ran a personal best time of 10.96s when winning her heat on Day One on Friday.



Also starting in the second semifinal are twice national champion English Gardner, Mikiah Brisco, 2019 national 200m champion, and the fast-starting Dezerea Bryant, as well as NCAA runner-up Twanisha Terry, who owns a personal and seasonal best of 10.89.

Terry also ran 10.79s when finishing behind Sturgis in that slightly wind-aided outing a week ago.

The final of the women’s 100m dash at the 2021 US Olympic trials at Hayward Field is set for Saturday night at 10:51 pm ET.


