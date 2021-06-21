Connect with us

Sha'Carri Richardson draws from 200m at U.S. Olympic trials
Sha’Carri Richardson draws from 200m at U.S. Olympic trials

Sha’Carri Richardson has decided to concentrate on just the 100m at the Tokyo Olympics after she pulled out of the women’s 200m at the U.S. Trials.

EUGENE, Ore. — Sha’Carri Richardson will not attempt to win the Olympic sprint double title in Tokyo later this summer after she withdrew from the 200m at the 2021 USA Olympic track and field trials, according to USA Today on Monday.

Richardson, who won the women’s 100m national title over the weekend, had been declared in the 200m as well, but the 21-year-old has now decided to concentrate on just one event at the upcoming Olympic Games.

She came into the trials with a personal and season’s best time of 22.11 seconds, which is the third-fastest time in the world this year, and the quickest among the American runners in 2021.

With Richardson out of the race, the path to Tokyo for a few more athletes got a bit easier, with the likes of Gabby Thomas, NCAA champion Cambrea Sturgis of North Carolina A&T State University, Tamara Clark of the University of Alabama, and Jenna Prandini all in line to secure a place on the 200m team.

Allyson Felix is also entered in the event, but the 35-year-old could also withdraw after she secured a place on the 400m team on Sunday. Felix has a season’s best of 22.59s but has also clocked a slightly wind-aided 22.26 (2.1m/s) in California, in May.

