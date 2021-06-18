Connect with us

Advertisement

Sha’Carri Richardson runs 10.84s in 100m heats at U.S. Olympic trials

Sha’Carri Richardson ran the day’s fastest time to advance in the women’s 100m at the 2021 U.S. Olympic track and field trials. Richardson ran 10.84.

Published

Sha'Carri-Richardson-US-Olympic-Trials-2021
Sha'Carri Richardson at the US Olympic Trials 2021 at Hayward Field.

EUGENE, Ore. — Sha’Carri Richardson sizzled into the semifinals of the women’s 100 meters at the 2021 U.S. Olympic track and field trials on Friday after posting a time of 10.84 seconds (0.9m/s) to win her heat here at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. For the full results please visit here

Impressive Richardson Continues To Impress

Richardson, sporting her colorful orange hair, easily put away a solid field to take heat four and advanced to the semis with the fastest time on the day.

The 21-year-old didn’t get off to the best start, but took complete control of the race at the midway point to pull away from Mikiah Brisco who ran 11.15 for a distant second place and English Gardner who ran 11.17s for third.

Four-time Olympic medalist, Ato Boldon, watching from the commentary booth, believes Richardson has all but secured a place on the team to Tokyo, for the Olympics later this summer.

Crouser Breaks World Shot Put Record With 23.37m At U.S. Olympic Trials

“The race is really for the other two spots for the US Team because as long as she continues to look like this, three people are not going to be ahead of her,” said Boldon during his commentary on NBC Sports.

Also running under-10 seconds in the heats was Javianne Oliver who clocked a personal best time of 10.96s to take the third heat over Kayla White who also dipped under-11 second when finishing second in a season’s best of 10.99s.

NCAA champion Cambrea Sturgis of North Carolina A&T continued her impressive form in the postseason after the youngster blasted from the blocks and then accelerated away from the field to take heat two in 11.15s ( -0.7m/s) in a slight headwind.

The collegiate star pulled Jenna Prandini (11.22) and Tianna Bartoletta (11.27) with her into the semifinal.

Heat one was won by Gabby Thomas who clocked a personal best of 11.00s to edge Aleia Hobbs (11.04) and Dezerea Bryant (11.09) for the victory.

The semifinals of the women’s 100m at the 2021 U.S. Olympic track and field trials is slated for Saturday (19).

