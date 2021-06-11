Six women national champions on Day 2: NCAA outdoor championships

Six national champions were crowned on the women’s side on Day Two at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships on Thursday and if you missed it I will provide a summary and result links for you to replay some of those celebrations.

Cardama Baez Beats Chelangat, Wins 10,000m

The only running event final on Thursday was the women’s 10,000m and it was a thrilling battle between Oregon’s Carmela Cardama Baez and Mercy Chelangat of Alabama. Eventually, Cardama Baez, who is a senior from Spain, took over the lead and outpaced Chelangat over the final 400m to seal the victory in a personal best of 32 minutes, and 16.13 seconds.

“It means so much, because it’s been a long process,” said Cardama Baez. “To finally get this today with my people — with my parents watching from home, with my friends screaming from the sidelines — it means a lot. “It’s a reminder of how long it takes, but also how many people you need in your corner.”

She added: “I built a lot of pressure on myself and wanted to do really well — wanted to prove something,” she said. “Once I started the championship season, and I won Pac-12s and focused on really having fun with that, and going to regionals and having a plan and having fun, the pressure went down. Today I was happy to be here.

“Today was my last race as a Duck. Tomorrow is my last final at Oregon. There’s just a lot to celebrate.”

Meanwhile, the women’s hammer throw was highlighted by California’s Camryn Rogers collegiate record performance. On her way to sealing the victory at the national championships, Rogers broke the collegiate record twice and ended with a best throw of 75.52m.

Elsewhere, Tara Davis of Texas fended off the challenge of Tyra Gittens from Texas A&M to win the women’s long jump with a leap of 6.70m. Gittens finished with a mark of 6.68m.

