Su Bingtian wins China's championships in 9.98s
Best ways to watch and follow 2021 NCAA outdoor track and field championships: Day 4

Final men team scores: LSU dominates 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships

Watch Laird chases down Boling in the 4x100m at NCAA Championships

NCAA 2021 Outdoor Championships Schedule - Day 3, where to watch live!

Georgia leads women's team standings 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships

Su Bingtian wins China’s championships in 9.98s

Su Bingtian runs a fast 9.98 seconds to win the 100m at the 2021 Chinese track and field Olympic championships on Friday (11). Results and report.

Published

China’s leading sprinter Su Bingtian continued his impressive form this season after winning the men’s 100 meters title with a quick 9.98 seconds (0.8m/s) at the combined Chinese National Athletics Championships and Tokyo Olympic trials in Shaoxing, Zhejiang Province, on Friday.

Another Sub-10 Seconds For Su

It was the second time Su was dipping under 10-seconds this season after clocking this same time in Zhaoqing, on April 24. Su was also breaking 10-seconds for the seventh time in his career behind his personal best of 9.91s in 2018.

Su, who is targeting a podium place at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, later this summer, was satisfied with the victory on Saturday.

He ran 10.13s in the semifinal heat.

“The result was satisfying, though my body was not in top form,” said the 32-year-old 2018 World Indoor 60m silver medalist. “The competition was like a battle between the generations of the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s.”

Xie Zhenye followed Su home in second place with a time of 10.15s, his quickest thus far this season, while 18-year-old Yan Haibin posted a personal best time of 10.22s for third place.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Tokyo Games, Su, who helped China finished fourth in the 4x100m relay at the Rio 2016 Games, says the team will be looking to improve on just missing out at getting a medal the last time out.

“We are not resigned that we’re ranked the fourth at the 4×100 meters relay event last time,” he said. “It requires great efforts if we want to take a medal this time, but our goal has not changed.”

Impressive Triple Jumping By Zhu

Also on Saturday, Zhu Yaming leaped a seasonal best of 17.39m in the last round to take the men’s triple jump victory and came close to his personal best of 17.40m from 2019. The mark is ranked No. 3 so far this season in the world.

The women’s 800m went to Wang Chunyu, who dominated the event when clocking a personal best of 1:59.42. The time is also inside the Olympic qualifying standard of 1:59.50.

Elsewhere, veteran Wang Zheng crushed the women’s hammer throw field with a 73.38 meters effort in the final round of the competition, while Lu Minjia won the women’s long jump with 6.53m and Ge Manqi took the women’s 100m in 11.19 seconds.

Click here for results from the meet

