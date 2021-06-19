Taliyah Brooks, Harrison advanced in 100m hurdles at US trials

World record holder Keni Harrison, as well as Taliyah Brooks, and Anna Cockrell all secured passage into the semi-finals of the women’s 100m hurdles on Day Two at the 2021 Olympic Trials here in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday (19).

Also advancing is Olympic champion Brianna McNeal, who is competing at the trials despite facing a five year ban for anti-doping violation after she was accused of “tampering within the results management process,” according to a ruling from the Athletics Integrity Unit.

McNeal was the second quickest hurdler in the first round after she took care of business in heat four with a time of 12.50 seconds. The Rio 2016 champion defeated Gabbi Cunningham who ran 12.67 and LSU’s Tonea Marshall (12.76). Another collegiate standout, Chanel Brissett of Texas ran 12.80 for fourth in the heat and also progressed.

Qualifying with the fastest time from the heats was Harrison, who comfortably took the first section in a time of 12.49 seconds to beat Grace Stark of Florida who ran 12.85 and Sharika Nelvis (12.92).

Brooks ran a personal best time of 12.61 to secure her place in the semi-finals after taking the second heat in front of Christina Clemons who posted 12.64s and Queen Claye who clocked 12.93 for third. TeJyrica Robinson from North Carolina A&T ran 12.93s to advance as well.

Meanwhile, 2021 NCAA champion Anna Cockrell from USC topped heat three with a time of 12.63s to edge Central Florida’s representative Rayniah Jones who got away to a swift start to help her finished second in 12.64. Payton Chadwick was just behind with 12.66 and Alia Armstrong of LSU clocked 12.82 for a qualifying place as well.

Olympic bronze medalist Kristi Castlin also qualified for the semi-finals with a time of 12.88.

Dawn Harper-Nelson, the 2008 Olympic champion did not advance after running 13.12 in her heat.

The women’s 100m hurdles semi-finals at the 2021 US Olympic trials are set for Sunday at 9:03 pm ET.