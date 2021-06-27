Taliyah Brooks reportedly fainted during Heptathlon at U.S. Olympic trials

EUGENE, Ore. — Taliyah Brooks reportedly collapsed on Sunday’s second and final day of the women’s Heptathlon and will take no further part in the competition.

Brooks, who started the competition as one of the leading contenders for a place on the women’s multi-event team for this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, was sitting in fourth place after five completed events. It sounds like Taliyah Brooks fainted, she will not be able to finish the Heptathlon 😩#TrackFieldTrials21 https://t.co/swoVLMQBtj— Pole Vault Power (@polevaultpower) June 27, 2021

She was about to enter the javelin throw competition with 4908 points when she apparently fainted to the track before the start of the sixth event.

Brooks started the day in second place with 3946 points and before leaping 6.36m in the long jump for 962 points.

Kendell Williams leads the competition after six events with a total of 5816 points after throwing 47.41m in the javelin throw.