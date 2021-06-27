Connect with us

Taliyah Brooks reportedly fainted during Heptathlon at U.S. Olympic trials
Day 10: How to watch 2012 U.S. Olympic trials

Fraser-Pryce at the double; runs 21.79 at Jamaica Olympic trials

BREAKING: Olympic champion Omar McLeod finishes last at Jamaica Olympic trials

How to watch, listen the 2021 Jamaica Olympic trials Day 4

[Watch Video] Gabby Thomas runs No. 3 fastest-ever 200m to win at U.S. Olympic trials

Taliyah Brooks reportedly fainted during the women’s Heptathlon competition and did not complete the contest at the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials Sunday.

Published

Taliyah_Brooks_2021_Texas_Relays
Taliyah Brooks of Asics all smiles before the start of the women's 100m hurdles

EUGENE, Ore. — Taliyah Brooks reportedly collapsed on Sunday’s second and final day of the women’s Heptathlon and will take no further part in the competition.

Brooks, who started the competition as one of the leading contenders for a place on the women’s multi-event team for this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, was sitting in fourth place after five completed events.

She was about to enter the javelin throw competition with 4908 points when she apparently fainted to the track before the start of the sixth event.

Brooks started the day in second place with 3946 points and before leaping 6.36m in the long jump for 962 points.

Kendell Williams leads the competition after six events with a total of 5816 points after throwing 47.41m in the javelin throw.

In this article:,
