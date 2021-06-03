Texas State sprinter killed automobile accident

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The Texas State Athletics community is saddened to announce the sudden loss of student-athlete Jaylen Allen, a sprinter on the track and field team. Allen passed away Tuesday morning following a tragic automobile accident.

“Our Texas State University Track and Field team is deeply saddened by the death of our team member, and friend, Jaylen Allen. I have shared the news about Jaylen with the team,” said Director of Track & Field/Cross Country Jody Stewart.

“We will stand together and support one another during this very difficult time. Our thoughts and condolences are with Jaylen’s family and loved ones.”

Allen was a five-time Sun Belt Conference Champion, including a career-best 46.44 second time in the 400-meter dash at the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Allen also earned NCAA Honorable Mention All-American honors in 2018 as a member of the Bobcat’s 4×100-meter relay team.



A graduate of Allen High School in Allen, Texas, he was one of the USA’s top 14 sprinters in the 200-meters and one of the top seven 200-meter sprinters in Texas. The Allen Eagles named him the team’s Male Track Athlete of the Year after finishing fifth in the 100-meters at the 2017 UIL Class 6A State Championships. Allen also received USA Track and Field All-American accolades in 2016.



“Jaylen was an unbelievable person and his sudden death will be felt throughout the university community,” said Don Coryell, Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director. “Our deepest sympathies go to Jaylen’s family and loved ones, including his teammates and coaches.

“I know that this is very difficult news. I want to thank the professionals in our Texas State Counseling Center for making themselves available to our student-athletes. We hope our student-athletes will find comfort in their friends and family and take advantage of the counseling center resources that we have at Texas State.”