Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Texas State sprinter killed automobile accident
Advertisement

Main News

How to watch Folksam Grand Prix - Goteborg 2021 live stream

Main News

Juniors Knighton, Robinson shine at American Track League Duval Challenge

Main News

American Track League Duval Challenge Report, Results

Main News

Holloway, McLeod headline hurdles field at Duval American Track League

Main News

Texas State sprinter killed automobile accident

Texas State University mourns the loss of student-athlete Jaylen Allen after he was killed in an automobile accident.

Published

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The Texas State Athletics community is saddened to announce the sudden loss of student-athlete Jaylen Allen, a sprinter on the track and field team. Allen passed away Tuesday morning following a tragic automobile accident.

“Our Texas State University Track and Field team is deeply saddened by the death of our team member, and friend, Jaylen Allen. I have shared the news about Jaylen with the team,” said Director of Track & Field/Cross Country Jody Stewart.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

JAYLEN ALLEN PHOTO GALLERY | JAYLEN ALLEN DEPARTS FOR NCAA WEST PRELIMINARIES

“We will stand together and support one another during this very difficult time. Our thoughts and condolences are with Jaylen’s family and loved ones.”

 Allen was a five-time Sun Belt Conference Champion, including a career-best 46.44 second time in the 400-meter dash at the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Allen also earned NCAA Honorable Mention All-American honors in 2018 as a member of the Bobcat’s 4×100-meter relay team.
 
A graduate of Allen High School in Allen, Texas, he was one of the USA’s top 14 sprinters in the 200-meters and one of the top seven 200-meter sprinters in Texas. The Allen Eagles named him the team’s Male Track Athlete of the Year after finishing fifth in the 100-meters at the 2017 UIL Class 6A State Championships. Allen also received USA Track and Field All-American accolades in 2016.   
 
“Jaylen was an unbelievable person and his sudden death will be felt throughout the university community,” said Don Coryell, Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director. “Our deepest sympathies go to Jaylen’s family and loved ones, including his teammates and coaches.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I know that this is very difficult news. I want to thank the professionals in our Texas State Counseling Center for making themselves available to our student-athletes. We hope our student-athletes will find comfort in their friends and family and take advantage of the counseling center resources that we have at Texas State.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Also Like

Terrance-Laird-LSU-SEC-Championships Terrance-Laird-LSU-SEC-Championships

Just In

Day 1: 2021 NCAA East Preliminary schedule, watch live!

Watch and follow Day one of the 2021 NCAA East Preliminary round track and field championships on Wednesday, May 26. Streaming details below.

May 25, 2021
Garriel_White_Hydel_LSU_Jamaica Garriel_White_Hydel_LSU_Jamaica

College

LSU signs Jamaican and Hydel High Garriel White

Talented young sprinter Garriel White of Hydel High School in Jamaica signs with LSU.

May 24, 2021

Sticky Post

Featured 2020-2021 Upcoming Meets And Results

The following are the upcoming track and field meets for this season and it is loaded with several meets from college, high school and...

May 1, 2021
2021-Hayward-Premiere-Live-Stream-watch 2021-Hayward-Premiere-Live-Stream-watch

Main News

How To Watch 2021 Hayward Premiere Free

You can watch live streaming broadcast of the 2021 Hayward Premiere from Oregon, on Friday, April 2, and Saturday, April 3 on RunnerSpace.com.

April 1, 2021