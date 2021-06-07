Connect with us

TFN 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships prediction: women
Hassan's 10,000m world record highlights 2021 FBK Games

Where to watch 2021 FBK Games in Hengelo live stream

Mo Farah fails to qualify for Tokyo Games

Thompson-Herah, Briana Williams advanced to finals: NACAC New Life Invitational

Thompson-Herah hunts sprint double at NACAC New Life Invitational

How to watch American Track League: Duval County Challenge

How to watch, follow 2021 British milers' club grand prix

How and where to watch the 2021 Portland Track Festival

Sturgis, Sturgis, Kirkland impressive in 100m heat at NCAA East Preliminary

TFN 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships prediction: women

Track and Field News is predicting a close women’s NCAA Outdoor Championships team race with Texas A&M predicted to beat USC and LSU.

Published

Top world-renowned track and field website, Track and Field News, is predicting a very tight women’s team title at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships, which get underway this week.

The four-day outdoor championships will take place from Wednesday, June 9 through to Saturday, June, 12 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, and it is expected to be a thriller! Track and Field News is forecasting the top 3 women’s teams to be separated by only 2 points, with four SEC teams named in the pre-championships top 5.

When Are 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships, How To Watch Live

Texas A&M, which is expected to pick up most of its points in the long sprint and field events, is predicted to win with 62 points, ahead of Pac-12 side Southern California (USC) with 61 pts, and LSU with 60 pts. Alabama and Arkansas rounded out the top 5 in the prediction chart. The top 10 is completed by Georgia, Texas, Oregon, Florida, and BYU.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) is backing LSU as the favorite to win the women’s title this week, and land its first outdoor national title since 2012.

The most recent NCAA Division I Women’s Outdoor Track & Field National Rating Index has the Tigers ranked No. 1 ahead of USC and Texas A&M, with Georgia and Arkansas lasting the top 5.

To see the full prediction chart, which includes individual and relay event pre-championship selections at Track and Field News, please visit this link.

Top 10 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships Women’s Team Predictions

TOP 10 TEAMS
TeamPointsPrevious Chart
1. Texas A&M62 (0)1
2. USC61 (+8)3
3. LSU60 (+4)2
4. Alabama52 (+2)4
5. Arkansas43 (+4)7
6. Georgia33 (-12)=5
7. Texas32 (-13)=5
8. Oregon31 (+5)=10
9. Florida25 (+2)12
10. BYU24 (-3)=8

