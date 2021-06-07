TFN 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships prediction: women

Top world-renowned track and field website, Track and Field News, is predicting a very tight women’s team title at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships, which get underway this week.

The four-day outdoor championships will take place from Wednesday, June 9 through to Saturday, June, 12 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, and it is expected to be a thriller! Track and Field News is forecasting the top 3 women’s teams to be separated by only 2 points, with four SEC teams named in the pre-championships top 5.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Texas A&M, which is expected to pick up most of its points in the long sprint and field events, is predicted to win with 62 points, ahead of Pac-12 side Southern California (USC) with 61 pts, and LSU with 60 pts. Alabama and Arkansas rounded out the top 5 in the prediction chart. The top 10 is completed by Georgia, Texas, Oregon, Florida, and BYU.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) is backing LSU as the favorite to win the women’s title this week, and land its first outdoor national title since 2012.

The most recent NCAA Division I Women’s Outdoor Track & Field National Rating Index has the Tigers ranked No. 1 ahead of USC and Texas A&M, with Georgia and Arkansas lasting the top 5.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

To see the full prediction chart, which includes individual and relay event pre-championship selections at Track and Field News, please visit this link.

Top 10 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships Women’s Team Predictions TOP 10 TEAMS Team Points Previous Chart 1. Texas A&M 62 (0) 1 2. USC 61 (+8) 3 3. LSU 60 (+4) 2 4. Alabama 52 (+2) 4 5. Arkansas 43 (+4) 7 6. Georgia 33 (-12) =5 7. Texas 32 (-13) =5 8. Oregon 31 (+5) =10 9. Florida 25 (+2) 12 10. BYU 24 (-3) =8