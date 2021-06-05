Thompson-Herah at the double, Bromell runs 9.77 in Miramar

Elaine Thompson-Herah won the sprint double, while Trayvon Bromell improved on his own world-leading 100m time at the inaugural NACAC New Life Invitational – World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meeting – in Miramar, Florida, on Saturday, June 5.

On a day when reigning world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce became the second fastest woman all-time with her 10.63 performance in Kingston, earlier today, her countrymate Thompson-Herah sped to 10.87 (1.2m/s) in Miramar to capture the women’s 100m.

The double Olympic sprint champion then return to take the 200m in 22.54 (1.2m/s) and complete the weekend’s double in what is expected to be her final tune-up race ahead of the Jamaica Olympic Trials in a couple of weeks.

American Olympic long jump champion Tianna Bartoletta finished second in the 100m in a season’s best of 10.96s with Jamaica’s Briana Williams improving her own national junior record by 0.01 seconds with a third-place finish in 10.97.

In the 200m, USA’s Kyra Jefferson clocked 22.77 for second place with third going to Great Britain’s Jodie Williams in 23.10.

Bromell Dominates Men’s 100m In WL

Meanwhile, Bromell underlined his credentials as the Olympics favorite after the American dominated the men’s 100m and won with the fastest time this year of 9.77 seconds.

The time saw Bromell improving his own world-leading time from 9.88, while becoming the ninth man to run under 9.80 seconds, and took nearly a 10th of a second off his previous personal best of 9.84.

USA’s Marvin Bracey was second in 9.85, followed by countryman Chris Royster in 10.08.

Also making their mark at the NACAC New Life Invitational this weekend was USA’s world record-holder and world champion Dalilah Muhammad who ran away with the women’s 400m hurdles.

Muhammad easily won the race in a season’s best 54.50 to finish well clear of Jamaica’s Ronda Whyte who crossed in 55.65. Gerald Drummond of Costa Rica won the men’s race with 49.47.

Elsewhere, Tobi Amusan posted a wind-assisted 12.44 (2.2m/s) in the women’s 100m hurdles, with American Michael Dickson claiming the men’s 110m hurdles with 13.16 (2.6m/s) to edge Jamaica’s Commonwealth Games champion Ronald Levy (13.23).

In other events, USA’s Ajeé Wilson (2:01.50) and Canada’s Marco Arop (1:44.93) won the women’s and men’s 800m, while Trinidad and Tobago’s Deon Lendore (45.48) and American Wadeline Jonathas (51.91) topped the 400m events.

For complete results please click here | For more results of this week’s event visit of results page here