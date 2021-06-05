Thompson-Herah, Briana Williams advanced to finals: NACAC New Life Invitational

Elaine Thompson-Herah and Briana Williams both secured passages into the final of the women’s 100 meters after winning their respective heats at the NACAC New Life Invitational – World Athletics Continental Silver Tour meeting at the Ansin Sports Complex here in Miramar, FL, on Saturday (5). Another Jamaican, Veronica Campbell-Brown also booked her place in the final after winning her heat as well.

Double Olympic champion Thompson-Herah stopped the clock at a wind-assisted 10.92 seconds (3.0m/s) to take the third heat with the fastest time, while Michelle-Lee Ahye of Trinidad & Tobago was second in 10.96secs and she also qualified for the two-heat finals.

Meanwhile, Williams, who is coming off a national junior record performance earlier this week at the American Track League Duval Challenge, ran a wind-aided 10.93s (3.6m/s) to take the first heat with the second-fastest time of the day. Tianna Bartoletta of the USA followed the Jamaican home in 10.98s.

The other heat winner was Jamaica’s multiply global champion Campbell-Brown, who ran 11.17 secs (2.2m/s) to qualify as the fifth-fastest sprinter heading into the final. Bahamian Tynia Gaither finished second in 11.19, with Caitland Smith of the USA running 11.28 for third.

A total of 16 athletes earned places into the finals, which will split into two heats. The eight runners will line up in one heat, while the next eight will race in the second heat.

The world-leading time this year is 10.63 seconds, posted by reigning world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica who set the time at the JOA/JAAA Olympic Destiny Series 3 meet in Kingston, Jamaica, earlier in the day.

Some 200 athletes from 27 countries are continuing their preparations for the delayed 2020 Olympic Games which will take place in Tokyo, Japan, later this summer.