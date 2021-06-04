Connect with us

Thompson-Herah hunts sprint double at NACAC New Life Invitational

Elaine Thompson-Herah will take on Briana Williams in the women’s 100m and 200m at the NACAC New Life Invitational on Saturday (5). Watch live!

Published

FLORIDA, USA — Double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah is set to test her fitness this weekend when she takes on fellow Olympic hopeful and countrywoman Briana Williams in the women’s 100m and 200m at the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) New Life Invitational on Saturday (5).

The meeting this weekend will take place at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida, and the event is a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver event. Live streaming coverage and live results will be available to the fans who are unable to attend.

How To Watch NACAC New Life Invitational Live Stream

Thompson-Herah, who recently withdrew from a pair of Wanda Diamond League meetings due to injury, is healthy again and she will be looking to test her race shape as she continues to prepare for the Jamaica Olympic Trials in a couple of weeks time. She has a season’s best of 10.78 seconds, which ranked No. 2 on the 2021 world top list.

In the 100m, the Rio 2016 sprint double gold medalist will take on compatriot Williams, who is coming off an impressive 10.98 seconds performance when winning the event at the American Track League Duval Challenge three days ago.

Fellow Jamaican Natasha Morrison, who is ranked fourth in the world with her 10.87 sec PB, achieved earlier this year, Bahamian Tynia Gaither, who has been running well this season and improved her PB to 11.02s, as well as the USA’s Tianna Bartoletta and veteran Veronica Campbell-Brown of Jamaica, are also entered in the 100m.

Thompson-Herah, meanwhile, will race over the 200m for the second time this season, after posting a slightly wind-aided 22.44 (+2.3m/s) in her lone performance over the distance thus.

She will also face Williams, and Gaither in the 200m, with Great Britain’s Jodie Williams and American Brittany Brown, the 2019 world silver medalist, also slated to compete in the half-lap.

World 4x100m relay gold medalist Natalliah Whyte of Jamaica, American Kyra Jefferson and Semoy Hackett of Trinidad and Tobago will also race in the women’s 200m.

The NACAC New Life Invitational will begin at 2:00 p.m. ET with the men’s Discus Throw while the first running event will start at the same time with the women’s 4 x 100 meters relay.

