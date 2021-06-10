USC, Oregon, LSU advance in women’s 4x100m: Day 2

Connect with us

Report of the women’s 4x100m relay semifinals as USA, Oregon, and LSU both advanced at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships on Thursday.

Published

EUGENE, Oregon — USC and Oregon both dipped under 43-seconds in the semifinal heat of the women’s 4x100m relays as action on the track got underway on the women’s side at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships on Thursday (10). The meeting is being staged at the brand-new look Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

USC Fastest From The Semifinals

USC, the champions in 2019 (remember that the 2020 championships were not staged because of the global COVID-19 pandemic) posted the fastest time of the semis when winning the third heat with a time of 42.63 seconds.

The performance was the quickest of the season for the Trojans who are now ranked No. 2 in the event this season behind LSU. I believe this team can go even fastest in the final on Saturday.

When Are 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships, How To Watch Live

Both LSU and USC battled closely throughout the first three legs, but Twanisha Terry pulled away from Thelma Davies to carry the Pac-12 champions to a comfortable victory. The Tigers finished second in the heat in 43.03 for second and third-best time overall.

Oregon Looks Good As Well

Meanwhile, Oregon put together some slick exchanges in a very solid performance of 42.86 seconds to take the victory in the first heat with a season-best. North Carolina A&T followed home second in 43.17, which was the fourth fastest overall.

Tamara Clark, meanwhile, guided Alabama to victory in the second semifinal heat with a time of 43.31. Houston ran 43.57 for second place to also advance, but Arkansas, which was in a good position to qualify from the heat failed to finish after anchor leg runner Tiana Wilson caught a spike on the track, stumbled and lost the baton.

Wilson hobbled off to the side of the track where she was aided by two officials. The sophomore who is listed to compete in both the 100m and 200m at the championships, needed assistance to get off the track.

I hope that she will be OK and can continue participating at the meeting.

List of qualifiers for the 4x100m relay

1 USC 42.63 Q =SB
2 OREGON 42.86 Q SB
3 LSU 43.03 Q
4 N. CAROLINA A&T 43.17 Q
5 ALABAMA 43.31 Q
6 FLORIDA STATE 43.38 q
7 TEXAS 43.52 q
8 HOUSTON Q
9 BAYLOR q SB

