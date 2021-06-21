Connect with us

How to watch Day 4 of the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials
Watch live streaming coverage of the Day 4 schedule at the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials from Hayward Field. Watch live coverage on NBC and NBCSN.

Published

Abbey Cooper after the 5000m heats at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials
Abbey Cooper reacts after winning her 5000m heat at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials

The following is the Day 3 schedule and live television broadcast and live streaming coverage for Monday, June 21. After three days of high-quality competition, the fourth day is expected to extend this standard, as several athletes aim to secure places on Team USA to Tokyo in their respective events.

The two-hour broadcast and webcast will begin on NBCSN and NBCSports.com at 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET, with the national coverage then switching over to NBC Network from 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. ET.

Of the seven events listed for Monday, six of those are finals, including three on the track. The lone qualifying competition on Day 4 is the men’s 3000m steeplechase, which is scheduled to take place at 7:29 p.m. ET.

MORE READ: Brianna McNeal faces extra athlete in 100m hurdles: US Trials

The men’s pole vault final will open competition at 6:30 p.m. ET, while the men’s javelin throw final is set to start at 7:15 p.m. ET. The other field event final on Monday is the men’s triple jump which is expected to start at 7:40 p.m. ET.

The first running event final on Day 4 is the women’s 1500m and it will begin at 8:05 p.m. ET. Elle Purrier St. Pierre leads the way in this event, with Jenny Simpson, the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist and 2011 world champion from Daegu, also in the final. Nikki Hiltz will also start in the event.

READ: Emotional Sha’Carri Richardson wins US Olympic trials 100m title

The men’s 800m final will see world champion Donavan Brazier and Clayton Murphy looking to secure a trip to Tokyo, along with Bryce Hoppel. The final of this event is slated for 8:28 p.m.

Action in the women’s 5000m at 8:40 p.m. will close out the evening with Karissa Schweizer aiming to seal an Olympic spot. Abbey Cooper, who ran the Olympic qualifying standard in the heats on Friday, will hope to recover in her search for a top-three spot.

Watch Day 4 of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials

Track and field fans can watch the coverage on Peacock streaming, while they can also sign up at fuboTV for a free seven-day trial to enjoy the broadcast on their high-end mobile phones, laptops, Amazon FireTV, and Firestick devices, or other devices with access to the internet.

All Times Pacific (local) and subject to change.

Day 4 – Monday, June 21, 2021
3:30 p.m.Pole VaultMenFinal
4:15 p.m.Javelin ThrowMenFinal
4:29 p.m.3000m SteeplechaseMen1st Round
4:40 p.m.Triple JumpMenFinal
5:05 p.m.1500mWomenFinal
5:28 p.m.800mMenFinal
5:40 p.m.5000mWomenFinal
