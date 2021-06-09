How to watch 2021 Florence Diamond League live stream

The 2021 Wanda Diamond League continues on Thursday, June 10 in Florence, as several world-class athletes are set to feature at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea in Italy. Live streaming coverage will be available for free on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page and you can follow all the action live on that platform if you are not located in any of the geoblocked territories. Schedule, entry lists, and results

Live broadcast from the meeting, the third meeting in the 2021 Diamond League series, will begin on Wednesday at 8:00 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST), which is 2:00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Among the world’s best athletes set to feature at the meeting in Florence are Great Britain world champion Dina Asher-Smith, Mutaz Essar Barshim of Qatar, Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei, and Germany’s Malaika Mihambo, along with Olympic champions Faith Kipyegon and Omar McLeod.

In the field event competitions, Olympic discus champion Sandra Perkovic of Croatia and Cuba’s world discus champion Yaime Perez will continue their rivalry in the event, while New Zealand’s 2017 world shot put champion Tom Walsh will take on Poland’s Michal Haratyk in the ring.

Where To Watch Florence Diamond League Meeting

For the viewers living in the United States, NBC Sports and NBCSports.com will provide the live coverage, with those viewing from Canada can watch on CBC, and BBC carrying the live broadcast for those living in the United Kingdom.

