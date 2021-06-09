Connect with us

How to watch 2021 Florence Diamond League live stream
Diamond League

Here is how you can watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 Wanda Diamond League meeting in Florence on Thursday, June 10, on YouTube.com.

Published

The 2021 Wanda Diamond League continues on Thursday, June 10 in Florence, as several world-class athletes are set to feature at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea in Italy. Live streaming coverage will be available for free on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page and you can follow all the action live on that platform if you are not located in any of the geoblocked territories. Schedule, entry lists, and results

Live broadcast from the meeting, the third meeting in the 2021 Diamond League series, will begin on Wednesday at 8:00 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST), which is 2:00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

World Record Holders Set For Florence Diamond League Meeting

Among the world’s best athletes set to feature at the meeting in Florence are Great Britain world champion Dina Asher-Smith, Mutaz Essar Barshim of Qatar, Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei, and Germany’s Malaika Mihambo, along with Olympic champions Faith Kipyegon and Omar McLeod.

In the field event competitions, Olympic discus champion Sandra Perkovic of Croatia and Cuba’s world discus champion Yaime Perez will continue their rivalry in the event, while New Zealand’s 2017 world shot put champion Tom Walsh will take on Poland’s Michal Haratyk in the ring.

Where To Watch Florence Diamond League Meeting

For the viewers living in the United States, NBC Sports and NBCSports.com will provide the live coverage, with those viewing from Canada can watch on CBC, and BBC carrying the live broadcast for those living in the United Kingdom.

BroadcasterTerritories
Match TVRussia
A1 BULGARIA – Sport MaxBulgaria
Al-KhassQatar
ERT Greece
BBCUnited Kingdom, Guernsey, Jersey, Isle of Man
C MORE – TV4 /SVTSweden
CBCCanada
CCTVChina, Macao
Ceska TelevizeCzech Republic
CharltonIsrael
CineplexThailand
Flow SportsAnguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands
SKY- Mexico (Nova vision)Mexico, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic
Fox SportsAustralia
Globo / Band SportsBrazil
Ziggo Sports /NOSNetherlands
MeasatMalaysia
Mono Streaming / Saigon Tourist CableVietnam
NBC SportsUSA
NentDenmark
Nordic EntertainmentIceland
NRKNorway
SkyItaly and the Vatican City
RTVSSlovakia
Ssport Turkey
Sky DeutschlandGermany
Sport TV PortugalPortugal
SPORTALL/ L’ÉquipeFrance
SRGSwitzerland
StarhubSingapore
SUPERSPORT (english speaking) and CANAL + International (french speaking)Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Comoros, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Reunion, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Seychelles, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Zanzibar, Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Mayotte, Morocco, Saint Helena, Somalia, Togo, Tunisia, Western Sahara
Tele RedArgentina
MovistarSpain
PolsatPoland
SPORTKLUBBosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia
VRTBelgium
MTVFinland
SentanaUkraine
Belarus SportBelarus
Wanda Diamond League YouTube / FacebookBhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, North Korea, paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Venezuela

