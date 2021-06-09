How to watch 2021 Florence Diamond League live stream

The 2021 Wanda Diamond League continues on Thursday, June 10 in Florence, as several world-class athletes are set to feature at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea in Italy. Live streaming coverage will be available for free on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page and you can follow all the action live on that platform if you are not located in any of the geoblocked territories. Schedule, entry lists, and results
Live broadcast from the meeting, the third meeting in the 2021 Diamond League series, will begin on Wednesday at 8:00 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST), which is 2:00 pm Eastern Time (ET).
World Record Holders Set For Florence Diamond League Meeting
Among the world’s best athletes set to feature at the meeting in Florence are Great Britain world champion Dina Asher-Smith, Mutaz Essar Barshim of Qatar, Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei, and Germany’s Malaika Mihambo, along with Olympic champions Faith Kipyegon and Omar McLeod.
In the field event competitions, Olympic discus champion Sandra Perkovic of Croatia and Cuba’s world discus champion Yaime Perez will continue their rivalry in the event, while New Zealand’s 2017 world shot put champion Tom Walsh will take on Poland’s Michal Haratyk in the ring.
Where To Watch Florence Diamond League Meeting
For the viewers living in the United States, NBC Sports and NBCSports.com will provide the live coverage, with those viewing from Canada can watch on CBC, and BBC carrying the live broadcast for those living in the United Kingdom.
|Broadcaster
|Territories
|Match TV
|Russia
|A1 BULGARIA – Sport Max
|Bulgaria
|Al-Khass
|Qatar
|ERT
|Greece
|BBC
|United Kingdom, Guernsey, Jersey, Isle of Man
|C MORE – TV4 /SVT
|Sweden
|CBC
|Canada
|CCTV
|China, Macao
|Ceska Televize
|Czech Republic
|Charlton
|Israel
|Cineplex
|Thailand
|Flow Sports
|Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands
|SKY- Mexico (Nova vision)
|Mexico, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic
|Fox Sports
|Australia
|Globo / Band Sports
|Brazil
|Ziggo Sports /NOS
|Netherlands
|Measat
|Malaysia
|Mono Streaming / Saigon Tourist Cable
|Vietnam
|NBC Sports
|USA
|Nent
|Denmark
|Nordic Entertainment
|Iceland
|NRK
|Norway
|Sky
|Italy and the Vatican City
|RTVS
|Slovakia
|Ssport
|Turkey
|Sky Deutschland
|Germany
|Sport TV Portugal
|Portugal
|SPORTALL/ L’Équipe
|France
|SRG
|Switzerland
|Starhub
|Singapore
|SUPERSPORT (english speaking) and CANAL + International (french speaking)
|Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Comoros, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Reunion, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Seychelles, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Zanzibar, Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Mayotte, Morocco, Saint Helena, Somalia, Togo, Tunisia, Western Sahara
|Tele Red
|Argentina
|Movistar
|Spain
|Polsat
|Poland
|SPORTKLUB
|Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia
|VRT
|Belgium
|MTV
|Finland
|Sentana
|Ukraine
|Belarus Sport
|Belarus
|Wanda Diamond League YouTube / Facebook
|Bhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, North Korea, paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Venezuela