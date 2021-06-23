Watch Gabby Thomas workout session before Olympic trials

Raining star Sprinter Gabby Thomas is having the best season of her career so far and you can watch a video of one of her workout sessions during her preparations for the upcoming delayed Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

The workout session was recorded by FloTrack before her trip to Eugene, Oregon for the 2021 U.S. Olympic track and field trials at Hayward Field and you will get a chance to see her working alongside fellow American sprinter Morolake Akinosun under the guidance of her coach Tonja Bailey in Austin, Texas.

During the training session, Thomas, who is making her second appearance at the U.S. Olympic trials, following her participation in the 200m during her freshman season at Harvard University, worked on running mechanics during a wickets session before doing some block starts with and without a weight vest.

Watch Gabby Thomas Workout Session

Tonja Buford-Bailey TC's Gabby Thomas and Morolake Akinosun workout in Austin, TX!@Whoop pic.twitter.com/PC4bld4geW— FloTrack (@FloTrack) June 23, 2021

The 200m specialist and her training partner Akinosun then completed the workout session without a few rounds of 220 meters to work on her speed endurance.

It was also nice to hear the former Harvard University standout and 2018 NCAA Indoor 200m champion talk about her overall training routines, as well as giving some other insights about her daily preparations.

Thomas has already punched a ticket to the Tokyo Olympic Games after she finished fifth in the final of the women’s 100m, thus securing a place in the 4x100m relay pool.

However, the 24-year-old is expected to make Team USA in the 200m, as she starts as one of the leading contenders to finish in the top three of the event this weekend.

Thomas owns a season’s and personal best time of 22.17 seconds over the 200m.

The women’s 200m heats will begin on Thursday, June 23, with the final slated for Saturday night. Among the other highlighted athletes starting in the event are Allyson Felix and NCAA champion Cambrea Sturgis of North Carolina A&T.