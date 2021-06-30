[Watch video] Christine Mboma runs 48.54 to break world U20 record in Poland

BYDGOSZCZ, Poland — Christine Mboma continues to prove that her early season form was no fluke after she dominated her rivals when running a blistering 48.54 seconds in the 400m to break the world junior record at the 2021 World Athletics Continental Tour – Bydgoszcz meeting on Wednesday. Complete results here

Mboma, who entered the meeting as the world junior record holder with a time of 49.22 seconds, set in Windhoek, Namibia, in April, totally out-class the field in Poland to smash the world under-20 record and improved the world-leading time of 49.08s by Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo.

The 18-year-old Namibian who clocked the seventh-fastest time in history on the women’s side, was breaking the world junior record for the third time this season after running 49.24s in Lusaka and the 49.22s at home in the same month, leading up to Wednesday’s competition at Zdzislaw Krzyszkowiak Stadium.

With those remarkable pre-Olympic Games performances, Mboma must now be seen as a serious contender for the gold medal in Tokyo.

On Wednesday, Justyna Swięty of Poland was a distant second with 51.91s with third place going Cátia Azevedo of Portugal in 52.03.

Meanwhile, the men’s 110m hurdles event was won by Orlando Ortega who ran 13.33, while Worknesh Musele of Ethiopia took the women’s 800m in a new meeting record time of 1:59.39 ahead of her teammate Diribe Welteji who stopped the clock at a personal best of 1:59.46.

Cornelius Tuwei of Kenya finished on top in the men’s 800m in 1:45.76, Trinidad and Tobago’s Michelle-Lee Ahye won the women’s 100m in 11.33, and Olympic bronze medalist Tom Walsh of New Zealand took the honors in the men’s Shot Put with a throw of 21.46m.