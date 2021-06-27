[Watch Video] Gabby Thomas runs No. 3 fastest-ever 200m to win at U.S. Olympic trials

Connect with us

Gabby Thomas leaped all the way to No. 3 all-time in the women’s 200m after running 21.61s to win the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials title on Saturday night.

Published

Gabby-Thomas-reacts-to-winning-US-Olympic-trials-in-21.61
Gabby Thomas reacts to running a sizzling 21.61 seconds to win the 200m at the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials title

Watch video highlights as Gabby Thomas blasted to the THIRD-FASTEST time ever on her way to winning the women’s 200 meters in 21.61 seconds (1.3m/s) on the penultimate day at the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials here at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday (26). Thomas, who ran personal bests in all three of her 200m races throughout the trials, was in disbelief after crossing the finishing line and seeing the time on the clock.

The 24-year-old who finished fifth in the 100m earlier at the championships, returned a week later to secure her spot on the 200m team after powering down the home straight to pull away from Jenna Prandini and a pair of collegiate stars.

Track queen Allyson Felix finished fifth in the final in a season’s best of 22.11s.

After clocking 21.98s in the heats and 21.94s in the semi-final, Thomas stunningly surpassed both performances in the decider to overtake Marion Jones, Dafne Schippers, Merlene Ottey, Elaine Thompson-Herah, and Felix on the all-time list. She now sits only behind the 21.34s world record display by Florence Griffith-Joyner.

Thomas’ winning time also broke the previous U.S. Olympic trials record of 21.69s, set by Felix at the 2012 championships.

On Saturday, Prandini was also in personal best form, clocking 21.89s to better the 21.99s she posted in the semi-finals on Friday. Anavia Battle of Ohio State rounded out the team to Tokyo in the event after she ran brilliantly to finish third with a lifetime best of 21.95s.

READ MORE: Grant Holloway runs 12.81, just missed 110m WR at U.S. Olympic trials

Running out of lane 9, another collegiate standout Tamara Clark from Alabama just missed making the team, but was rewarded with a personal best of 21.98s in fourth.

Prior to the U.S. Olympic trials, Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo owned the fastest time in the world with 22.03, while world champion Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain had run 22.06.

Asher-Smith will lineup in the event at the British championships this weekend, while Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson will compete in the discipline at the Jamaica Olympic trials on Sunday.

READ: Taliyah Brooks hunts heptathlon Olympic qualifying standard, top 3 spot

2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Women’s 200m Result

PLACEATHLETERESULTREACTLN/POS
1Gabby Thomas New Balance / Buford Bailey TC OLY STD21.61 WLMRPB0.1736
2Jenna Prandini PUMA OLY STD21.89 PB0.1915
3Anavia Battle Ohio State OLY STD21.95 PB0.2078
4Tamara Clark Alabama OLY STD21.98 PB0.1869
5Allyson Felix Athleta OLY STD22.11 SB0.1637
6Dezerea Bryant NIKE OLY STD22.24 SB0.1904
7Lynna Irby adidas OLY STD22.460.1903
8Morolake Akinosun adidas OLY STD22.490.1972
