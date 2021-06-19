Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Wayde van Niekerk runs 44.56 in season opener in Madrid
Advertisement

Main News

Richardson v Sturgis highlights 100m semis at US Olympic trials

Main News

Bromell v Gatlin, Kerley v Baker: Men's 100m heats at US Olympic trials

Main News

How to watch Day 2 of US Olympic trials: June 19

Main News

Sha'Carri Richardson runs 10.84s in 100m heats at U.S. Olympic trials

Main News

Crouser breaks world shot put record with 23.37m at U.S. Olympic Trials

Main News

Wayde van Niekerk runs 44.56 in season opener in Madrid

World record holder Wayde van Niekerk runs 44.56 for second place to Anthony Jose Zambrano in his 400m season opener in Madrid, Saturday (19).

Published

Wayde-van-Niekerk-Madrid-World-Athletics-Tour
Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa in the men's 400m at the 2021 World Athletics Continental Tour: Madrid

MADRID, Spain — Olympic champion and world record holder Wayde van Niekerk opened his season in the 400m with a second-place finish at the 2021 Madrid World Athletics Continental Tour silver level meeting at Estadio Vallehermoso, on Saturday, June 19.

Van Niekerk, who will defend his Olympic title from Rio 2016 at the Tokyo Games in Japan next month, clocked 44.56 seconds to finish behind the winner, Anthony Jose Zambrano of Columbia who chased down the South African in the closing meters to take the victory in 44.51s.

Saturday’s race in Madrid was the first 400m appearance for the 28-year-old whose last quarter-mile race was a 45.89s outing in Potchefstroom on November 3, 2020.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic took third at the multi-purpose venue with a time of 45.62s ahead of his countryman Lidio Andres Feliz who ran 45.87 for fourth.

Van Niekerk got off to a very strong start and covered the entire field inside the opening 200m as he built a sizable advantage. He continued to hold that advantage heading into the home stretch but began to fade in the last 25 meters as a stronger finishing Zambrano managed to close the gap and then nipped the world record holder on the line.

However, despite being pegged back into second place, van Niekerk will be delighted to come through without any problems after he picked up an injury in his last outing in a straightaway 200m at the adidas Boston Games on May 23.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Prior to Saturday’s 400m appearance, van Niekerk had run a series of 200m in South Africa to work on his speed. His performance in Madrid was inside the Olympic qualifying standard of 44.90s.

The South African left his longtime coach, 79-year-old Ans Botha in South Africa and joined the training group of coach Lance Brauman in Florida, USA, last month, noting at the time that “I need to ensure I am training alongside the world’s best sprinters.”

Meanwhile, the winning time by Zambrano was a season’s best for him as he improved on the 44.57s performance from Doha on May 28 when he finished second to American Michael Norman at the Diamond League meeting.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Van Niekerk holds the world record of 43.03s which he set when winning the gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, five years ago.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Letesenbet_Gidey_World_Record Letesenbet_Gidey_World_Record

Just In

Letesenbet Gidey breaks Hassan’s 10,000m world record

Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey runs 29:01.03 to break the women's 10,000m world record at the Ethiopian trials in Hengelo, Netherlands on Tuesday.

June 8, 2021
Brittney_Reese_wins_long_jump Brittney_Reese_wins_long_jump

Main News

How to watch, follow 2021 Chula Vista Field Festival

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 Chula Vista Field Festival on USATF.TV. Follow all the live results and updates as well below.

May 29, 2021
Usain_Bolt_Beijing_2015 Usain_Bolt_Beijing_2015

Main News

Bolt sprints to the defense of Watson amid criticism

Jamaican track and field legend Usain Bolt has sprinted to the defense of young Antonio Watson, who has been publicly criticized for what has...

May 17, 2021
2019 USATF Championships: Fred Kerley Wins the 400 Meter 2019 USATF Championships: Fred Kerley Wins the 400 Meter

Main News

Kerley vs Gatlin vs De Grasse at Ostrava Golden Spike

Justin Gatlin, Andre De Grasse, and Fred Kerley will face off in the men's 100m at the Ostrava Golden Spike and you can watch...

May 17, 2021