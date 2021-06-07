When are the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, how to watch live

The U.S. Olympic Trials to select the Track and Field team to Tokyo, later this summer will take place from June 18-27 at the historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, and you can watch live and exclusive broadcast and live streaming of the event.

NBC Sports and NBC Network will provide the live television broadcast, while NBCSports.com will provide the live webcast and streaming for those wishing to use streaming devices such as a FireTV, Firestick, Roku, High-end Mobile device, or a tablet.

The coverage will begin on Friday, June 18 at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN, with qualifying rounds before switching over to NBC at 10:00 p.m. ET for the finals in men’s shot put and men’s 10,000m run.

Live streaming and television broadcast will continue through the next three days before breaking on Day 5 and 6. The coverage will return with Day 7 coverage on June 24. The entire championships will wrap up on Sunday, June 27, at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC with a number of exciting events, including the men’s 200m and women’s 400m hurdles and 800m finals.

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS TRACK AND FIELD SCHEDULE, LIVE STREAM