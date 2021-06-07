When are the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, how to watch live

Connect with us

A complete guide of how to watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, which takes place from June 18-27 on NBC and NBCSN.

Published

The U.S. Olympic Trials to select the Track and Field team to Tokyo, later this summer will take place from June 18-27 at the historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, and you can watch live and exclusive broadcast and live streaming of the event.

NBC Sports and NBC Network will provide the live television broadcast, while NBCSports.com will provide the live webcast and streaming for those wishing to use streaming devices such as a FireTV, Firestick, Roku, High-end Mobile device, or a tablet.

When Are 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships, How To Watch Live

The coverage will begin on Friday, June 18 at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN, with qualifying rounds before switching over to NBC at 10:00 p.m. ET for the finals in men’s shot put and men’s 10,000m run.

Live streaming and television broadcast will continue through the next three days before breaking on Day 5 and 6. The coverage will return with Day 7 coverage on June 24. The entire championships will wrap up on Sunday, June 27, at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC with a number of exciting events, including the men’s 200m and women’s 400m hurdles and 800m finals.

Click Here For A Complete Event Guide

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS TRACK AND FIELD SCHEDULE, LIVE STREAM

DateKey FinalsTime (ET)Network
Day 1 – Friday, June 18Qualifying7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ETNBCSN | LIVE STREAM
M 10,000m/Shot Put10:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. ETNBC | LIVE STREAM
Day 2 – Saturday, June 19Qualifying8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ETNBCSN | LIVE STREAM
W 100m/Discus10:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. ETNBC | LIVE STREAM
Day 3 – Sunday, June 20W/M 400m, W 100mh, M 100m9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. ETNBC | LIVE STREAM
Day 4 – Monday, June 21Qualifying7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ETNBCSN | LIVE STREAM



Day 5-6: Rest Day		W 1500m/5000m, M 800m8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. ETNBC | LIVE STREAM
Day 7 – Thursday, June 24W 3000m Steeplechase/Shot Put9:00 p.m. – Midnight ETNBCSN | LIVE STREAM
Day 8 – Friday, June 25M 3000m Steeplechase/Discus5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ETNBCSN | LIVE STREAM
Day 9 – Saturday, June 26M 400mh/110mh, W 10,000m/200m9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. ETNBC | LIVE STREAM
Day 10 – Sunday, June 27W 400mh/800m, M 5000m/1500m/200m7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. ETNBC | LIVE STREAM

