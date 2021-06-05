Where to watch 2021 FBK Games in Hengelo live stream

The 2021 FBK Games in Hengelo, Netherlands, will take place on Sunday, June 6, and here is how you can watch and follow this 2021 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting live online. Track and field fans will be able to stream the meeting live from their high-end mobile devices, laptops, and desktop computers as well as from tablets and streaming devices such as FireTV, Firesticks, Roku, and others.

The meeting will feature a number of Olympic hopefuls contesting 16 disciplines – including the 100m, 400m, 800m, 10,000m, 100m hurdles, 400m hurdles and discus for women, and the 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles, high jump, pole vault and long jump for men. Schedule, entry lists and results The meet is set to start at 9:00 AM Sunday, Eastern Time (ET)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Among the global medalists slated to compete at the 2021 FBK Games in Hengelo are Pole vault world record-holder Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis of Sweden, who will take on Olympic champion Thiago Braz of Brazil, as well as Dutch double world champion Sifan Hassan who will race in the women’s 10,000m.

Fraser-Pryce Becomes Second-Fastest Woman Ever, 10.63s

Briton’s world 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith, 4x400m world gold medalist USA’s Fred Kerley, Jamaica’s 110m hurdles Olympic champion, Omar McLeod, in addition to discus throw Olympic champion Sandra Perkovic of Croatian and Cuban world champion Yaime Perez, are all set to entertain the Dutch crowd.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Here’s how you can follow the action in Hengelo.

Where to watch The 2021 FBK Games

A live stream of the meeting will be available in a number of territories via the World Athletics YouTube channel beginning at 15:00 CEST (14:00 BST). 9:00 AM Sunday, Eastern Time (ET)

The YouTube stream will be geoblocked in the following territories:

Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Australia, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bolivia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, Cuba, Curaçao, Czechia, Denmark, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Finland, France, French Guiana, French Polynesia, Germany, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Martinique, Mayotte, Montenegro, Montserrat, Netherlands, New Caledonia, North Macedonia, Norway, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Réunion, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, St. Barthélemy, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Martin, St. Pierre & Miquelon, St. Vincent & Grenadines, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos Islands, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela, Wallis & Futuna

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Coverage of the meeting will be available in the territories listed below. Be sure to check local listings – some broadcasts may be live while others will consist of highlights. FloTrack Australia, USA Arena Sport (AS2 in Bosnia Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Kosovo, AS3 in Croatia and AS2 in Slovenia) Bosnia Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia Flow Sports Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadaloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saint Barthelemy, St. Kittis and Nevis, St. Lucia, Saint Martin, St. Vicent and the Grenadies, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobado, Turks and Caicos Czech TV (www.ceskatelevize.cz/sport) Czech Republic Viaplay (TV10 in Sweden and V Sport Extra in Sweden) Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden CMore Sport 2 and Max 2 Finland L’Equipe (live on www.lequipe.fr) and La Chaine L’Equipe (delayed) France, French Polynesia, Guadaloupe, Martinique, Mayotte, New Caledonia, Reunion, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Wallis and Futuna, French Guyana NOS Netherlands sportdeutschland.tv Germany Sport1 (delayed) Hungary 5STARS Israel Sport TV5 (delayed) Portugal Sky Sport Arena Italy Polsat Sport Extra (delayed) Poland HUSTE.tv Slovakia DirecTV Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Venezuela, Uruguay Teledeporte Spain TG4 (highlight delay, no geoblocking) Ireland ESPN (delayed, no geoblocking) Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama Globo (no geoblocking) Brazil Swiss Sport TV Switzerland