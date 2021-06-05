Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Just In

Where to watch 2021 FBK Games in Hengelo live stream
Advertisement

Just In

Hassan's 10,000m world record highlights 2021 FBK Games

Just In

Mo Farah fails to qualify for Tokyo Games

Just In Main News

Thompson-Herah, Briana Williams advanced to finals: NACAC New Life Invitational

Just In

Thompson-Herah hunts sprint double at NACAC New Life Invitational

Just In

How to watch American Track League: Duval County Challenge

Just In

How to watch, follow 2021 British milers' club grand prix

Just In

How and where to watch the 2021 Portland Track Festival

Just In

Sturgis, Sturgis, Kirkland impressive in 100m heat at NCAA East Preliminary

Just In

Day 1: 2021 NCAA East Preliminary schedule, watch live!

Just In

Where to watch 2021 FBK Games in Hengelo live stream

The 2021 FBK Games in Hengelo, will take place on Sunday, June 6 and you can watch a live stream online on YouTube and follow live results.

Published

The 2021 FBK Games in Hengelo, Netherlands, will take place on Sunday, June 6, and here is how you can watch and follow this 2021 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting live online. Track and field fans will be able to stream the meeting live from their high-end mobile devices, laptops, and desktop computers as well as from tablets and streaming devices such as FireTV, Firesticks, Roku, and others.

The meeting will feature a number of Olympic hopefuls contesting 16 disciplines – including the 100m, 400m, 800m, 10,000m, 100m hurdles, 400m hurdles and discus for women, and the 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles, high jump, pole vault and long jump for men. Scheduleentry lists and results The meet is set to start at 9:00 AM Sunday, Eastern Time (ET)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Among the global medalists slated to compete at the 2021 FBK Games in Hengelo are Pole vault world record-holder Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis of Sweden, who will take on Olympic champion Thiago Braz of Brazil, as well as Dutch double world champion Sifan Hassan who will race in the women’s 10,000m.

Fraser-Pryce Becomes Second-Fastest Woman Ever, 10.63s

Briton’s world 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith, 4x400m world gold medalist USA’s Fred Kerley, Jamaica’s 110m hurdles Olympic champion, Omar McLeod, in addition to discus throw Olympic champion Sandra Perkovic of Croatian and Cuban world champion Yaime Perez, are all set to entertain the Dutch crowd.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Here’s how you can follow the action in Hengelo.

Where to watch The 2021 FBK Games

A live stream of the meeting will be available in a number of territories via the World Athletics YouTube channel beginning at 15:00 CEST (14:00 BST). 9:00 AM Sunday, Eastern Time (ET)

The YouTube stream will be geoblocked in the following territories:
Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Australia, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bolivia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, Cuba, Curaçao, Czechia, Denmark, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Finland, France, French Guiana, French Polynesia, Germany, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Martinique, Mayotte, Montenegro, Montserrat, Netherlands, New Caledonia, North Macedonia, Norway, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Réunion, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, St. Barthélemy, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Martin, St. Pierre & Miquelon, St. Vincent & Grenadines, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos Islands, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela, Wallis & Futuna

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Coverage of the meeting will be available in the territories listed below. Be sure to check local listings – some broadcasts may be live while others will consist of highlights.

FloTrackAustralia, USA
Arena Sport (AS2 in Bosnia Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Kosovo, AS3 in Croatia and AS2 in Slovenia)Bosnia Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia
Flow SportsAnguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadaloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saint Barthelemy, St. Kittis and Nevis, St. Lucia, Saint Martin, St. Vicent and the Grenadies, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobado, Turks and Caicos
Czech TV (www.ceskatelevize.cz/sport)Czech Republic
Viaplay (TV10 in Sweden and V Sport Extra in Sweden)Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden 
CMore Sport 2 and Max 2Finland
L’Equipe (live on www.lequipe.fr) and La Chaine L’Equipe (delayed)France, French Polynesia, Guadaloupe, Martinique, Mayotte, New Caledonia, Reunion, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Wallis and Futuna, French Guyana
NOSNetherlands
sportdeutschland.tvGermany
Sport1 (delayed)Hungary
5STARSIsrael
Sport TV5 (delayed)Portugal
Sky Sport ArenaItaly
Polsat Sport Extra (delayed)Poland
HUSTE.tvSlovakia
DirecTVArgentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Venezuela, Uruguay
TeledeporteSpain
TG4 (highlight delay, no geoblocking)Ireland
ESPN (delayed, no geoblocking)Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama
Globo (no geoblocking)Brazil
Swiss Sport TVSwitzerland

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Also Like

American-Track-League-ESPN-May-31 American-Track-League-ESPN-May-31

Main News

How to watch and follow the 2021 Music City Track Carnival

Want to watch the 2021 Music City Track Carnival American Track League meeting? You can. it will be live on ESPN2 and streamed on...

10 hours ago
Phyllis-Francis-Zagreb-IAAF-World-Challenge Phyllis-Francis-Zagreb-IAAF-World-Challenge

Main News

How to watch the USATF Showcase live stream

Watch the 2021 USATF Showcase - Journey to Gold-Tokyo - World Athletics Continental Tour Silver level meeting in Prairie View, TX, on Sunday (6).

11 hours ago
Watch_2021_NCAA_Outdoor_Championships_2021 Watch_2021_NCAA_Outdoor_Championships_2021

Main News

When are 2021 NCAA outdoor championships, how to watch live

Watch the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships from June 9-12 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, live on WatchESPN, ESPNU, and ESPN2.

2 days ago
Watch_HOKA_Festival_of_Miles Watch_HOKA_Festival_of_Miles

Main News

How to watch 2021 HOKA Festival of Miles

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 HOKA Festival of Miles on Thursday from St. Louis, Missouri on Thursday, June 3 via RunnerSpace.com.

3 days ago