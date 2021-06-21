Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

World 800m champion Donavan Brazier fails to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
Advertisement

Main News

How to watch Day 4 of the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials

Main News

[Watch] Felix dramatic 400m comeback run at U.S. Olympic trials

Main News

Jeremy Wariner backing Cherry to upset Norman at the US Trials

Main News

Gatlin drawn in cutthroat 100m semi-final heat at U.S. Trials

Main News

Brianna McNeal faces extra athlete in 100m hurdles: US Trials

Main News

World 800m champion Donavan Brazier fails to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Donavan Brazier failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics after he finished last in the 800m at the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials on Monday (19).

Published

Donavan Brazier during an interview at the 2021 USA Olympic Trials
Donavan Brazier, the world 800m champion in Doha, during an interview at the 2021 USA Olympic Trials

World champion and American record holder Donavan Brazier shockingly failed to qualify for the Olympics in Tokyo after he finished 8th in the men’s 800m final at the 2021 U.S. Olympic track and field trials here at the iconic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Monday, June 21. For results of the race click here.

Entering the championships, Brazier, who became the first American to win the World Championships gold medal in the 800m at Doha 2019, was seen as the favorite to win the national title, but he stunningly struggled in the final 200 meters and slowly faded into last place, much to the surprise of everyone around him.

The 24-year-old finished the race in 1:47.88, which is more than four seconds behind the winner, Clayton Murphy, who is heading to back-to-back Olympics following his bronze at the 2016 Rio Games.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: [Watch] Felix dramatic 400m comeback run at U.S. Olympic trials

“There’s things that champions overcome, and I couldn’t overcome them,” Brazier said. “So obviously, I’m not of that championship-caliber that I needed to be at.”

Murphy, who ran a couple of 1500m races this season to prepare for the trials, came well prepared on Monday evening, and he ran away with the victory in a world-leading time of 1:43.17.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Jewett Runs Race Of His Life For Tokyo Spot

USC senior Isaiah Jewett, the 2021 NCAA champion earlier this month, ran from the front for most of the race and although he was fading badly in the closing meters, the 24-year-old had just about enough left in the tank to hold off the fast finishers to take second place with a big-time new personal best of 1:43.85.

Bryce Hoppel, the fourth-place finisher at the world championships in Doha, two-years-ago, also punched his ticket to the Tokyo Olympics with a third-place finish on Monday in a new season’s best of 1:44.14.

MORE: Crouser breaks world shot put record with 23.37m at U.S. Olympic Trials

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Isaiah Harris dug deep in the last 100m to also run a seasonal best of 1:44.58, but just missed out on Tokyo, after crossing the finishing line in fourth place.

Brazier decided to hunt Jewett down for the lead early into the last lap and he admitted after the race that he might have made that move a bit too early and ran out of gas.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Abbey Cooper after the 5000m heats at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Abbey Cooper after the 5000m heats at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials

Main News

How to watch Day 4 of the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials

Watch live streaming coverage of the Day 4 schedule at the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials from Hayward Field. Watch live coverage on NBC and...

7 hours ago
Allyson_Felix_Quanera_Hayes_2021_US_Olympic_Trials Allyson_Felix_Quanera_Hayes_2021_US_Olympic_Trials

Main News

[Watch] Felix dramatic 400m comeback run at U.S. Olympic trials

Watch the extended video highlights of Allyson Felix second-place finish in the women's 400m at the 2021 U.S. Olympic track and field trials on...

8 hours ago
Michael-Cherry-Michael-Norman-men-400m Michael-Cherry-Michael-Norman-men-400m

Main News

Jeremy Wariner backing Cherry to upset Norman at the US Trials

Three-time Olympic champion Jeremy Wariner is backing Michael Cherry to beat Micheal Norman and Randolph Ross in the 400m final in Eugene.

1 day ago
Brianna-McNeal-starts-women-100m-hurdles Brianna-McNeal-starts-women-100m-hurdles

Main News

Brianna McNeal faces extra athlete in 100m hurdles: US Trials

Reigning Olympic gold medalist Brianna McNeal will race against an extra athlete in her semi-finals of the 100m hurdles at the 2021 US Olympic...

1 day ago