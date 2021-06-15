World Athletics Championships Oregon22 tickets available July 15

For Immediate Release

EUGENE, Ore. — The local organizing committee (LOC) for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 has today announced that tickets for the event will be released for public sale at 9 a.m. Pacific time on Thursday, July 15, exactly one year to go until the first day of action.

“This is the first time the World Athletics Championships will be hosted in the U.S, and we know demand will be high,” said Sarah Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Oregon22, LLC. “We are excited to welcome the world to Oregon a year from now in a global celebration of our sport.”

“For Team USATF fans, this is the opportunity of a lifetime to see U.S. athletes take on the best of the rest of the world on the global stage, at home, on U.S. soil,” added Max Siegel, CEO of USA Track & Field.

The event is set to take place July 15–24, 2022. A ‘first chance to buy’ pre-sale is planned in advance of the public sale for fans who have signed up to the WCH Oregon22 database. If you want to be first in line for the chance to purchase tickets, sign up now!

You can find the competition schedule here and specific session details here. With event finals spanning all 10 evening sessions, plus many of the morning sessions, you won’t want to miss a moment of the action.

“The ticket launch is a major milestone in the preparation for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, the first time our flagship event has been held on U.S. soil,” World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said.

“In little more than a year, the greatest athletes in the world will gather in the state-of-the-art, purpose-built track and field venue of Hayward Field. The competition schedule has been carefully designed to allow multi-talented athletes to contest all traditional doubles, so this will be the perfect stage for our athletes to show just how extraordinary they are. There’s nothing like being there, so don’t miss out.”

Ticketed competition will take place at the reimagined Hayward Field at the University of Oregon, a world-class venue designed with one singular purpose: to elevate the sport of track & field. Every seat comes with a wow!

“Hayward Field will provide the best spectator experience ever for a World Athletics Championships, with fans as close to the action as possible,” said U.S. Olympic champion Sanya Richards-Ross, a four-time Olympian and Board Member of WCH Oregon22.

“There is no doubt in my mind that every single session will sell out, and sell out fast, for a Championships that is already shaping up to be ‘The Best of All Worlds’.”

Price categories reflect the seating section location in the stadium, and pricing bands differ depending on the event finals contested per session. Additional temporary seating will be added to maximize the number of fans who can attend.



Organizers have committed to making tickets affordable, with 50 percent of all tickets on public sale costing less than $100. Adult pricing begins at $25, and children’s tickets are under $10 for select sessions.



Special commemorative prices on Friday, July 22, will honor several world records achieved by American athletes at World Championships throughout history. With finals in the women’s 400m hurdles and the men’s and women’s 400m taking place that evening, a tribute to one-lap races was in order.

400 tickets will be priced at $52.16 – the world record Dalilah Muhammad set in the 400m hurdles at the World Championships in 2019.

400 tickets will be priced at $43.18 – the world record Michael Johnson set in the 400m at the 1999 World Championships.

Additionally, all children’s tickets on July 22 will be priced at $8.95 to mark Mike Powell’s world record long jump performance at the 1991 World Championships.

Tickets will go fast. Don’t miss out on your chance to feel the glory of the WCH Oregon22 – sign up now!

About Oregon22, LLC

Oregon22, LLC is the local organizing committee managing the 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships. The World Athletics Championships Oregon22 will be held at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon and will be delivered in partnership with USA Track & Field. It is the first time the competition will take place in the United States, with 2,000 athletes from more than 200 nations expected to compete July 15–24, 2022. Oregon22, LLC is committed to delivering an unmissable experience that will showcase the State of Oregon and the sport of track and field globally.

For more information, contact: media@worldchampsoregon22.com | worldchampsoregon22.com