World Athletics Ratified: world 20km race walk record by Yang
Armory announces record 117 meets for next season

Clemson Reinstates Men's Track and XC Programs

Alan Webb’s First-ever sub-4-min Indoor Mile Enters Auction

Florida Gators Back in Action at 2021 Pepsi Florida Relays

Northern Arizona Claims 4th Men's Cross Country National Championship

World Athletics this week ratified Yang Jiayu’s world 20km race walk record of 1:23:49, set at the Chinese Race Walking Championships in March.

Yang Jiayu’s world 20km race walk record of 1:23:49, set at the Chinese Race Walking Championships in Huangshan on 20 March, has been ratified.

Women’s world 20km race walk record
1:23:49 Yang Jiayu (CHN) Huangshan 20 March 2021

Yang had made a break in the first kilometer of the race and passed through 5km in 20:55. The 2017 world champion reached halfway in 41:52 with a comfortable lead and then gradually increased her pace in the second half.

After going through 15km in 1:02:44, she covered the final five kilometers in 21:09 to cross the line in 1:23:49, taking 49 seconds off the world record of 1:24:38, set by Liu Hong in La Coruna in 2015.

The time of 1:24:27 by runner-up Liu was also inside the previous world record. It was the first 20km race walk in history in which more than one woman finished inside 1:25:00.

“My goal for the race was to break the world record,” Yang told Xinhua. “I walked in a very fast pace at the early stages. Then my coach told me to slow down a little bit and stay in a relatively comfortable pace. The last three kilometers was the most difficult part which was a challenge for my body.”

For more information and track and field global statistics, please visit the World Athletics website at www.worldathletics.org. For the latest results please visit our results page, while the latest news and highlights can also be seen on our homepage.

