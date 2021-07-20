Connect with us

2021 American JavFest Elite competition results
Maggie Malone broke her own American Record in the Elite competitions at the annual 2021 American JavFest at East Stroudsburg South High School.
Results from the men’s and women’s Javelin Throw Elite competitions at the annual American JavFest at East Stroudsburg South High School in East Stroudsburg, PA, this past weekend (July 16-17).

The highlight from the event came in the women’s competition where superstar Maggie Malone broke her own American Record in what should be her final tuned-up meeting ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, which start later this month.

Malone, a medal favorite in Tokyo, threw 67.40m to open the contest to improved on her previous American record of 66.82m, set in May. The mark remains the third best effort this season behind the 71.40m world leading mark of Poland’s Maria Andrejczyk.

Meanwhile, American and Malone’s fellow Olympian Michael Shuey, won the men’s event with a throw of 85.67m, which moves him to No. 4 on the U.S. all-time list.

Event 9 Men Javelin Throw Elite – American JavFest
National: 299-06 6/21/2007 Breaux Greer, adidas
Meet: 281-01 7/16/2021 Michael Shuey, Chula Vista, CA
Name Year Team Finals H#

Shuey, Michael Chula Vista, CA 85.67m 281-01, Thompson, Curtis Florence, NJ 81.04m, Williamson, Caper Greer, SC 80.49m, Shalaway, Ethan Birmingham, AL 76.42m, Hardin, Samuel Birmingham, AL 73.91m, Porter, Mark Reading, PA 73.51m, Carter, Justin Auburn, AL 70.91m, Grula, Joe Sugarloaf, PA 69.22m, Biddle, Michael Williamsburg, PA 66.57m, Marcus III, Harve Ruston, LA 65.54m, Bartosh, Kevin Brandon, PA 64.50m, Frost, Lucas Tewksbury, PA 62.86m, Fredericks, Chris Palmerton, PA 61.17m, Sagendorf, Brian Elizabeth, NJ 61.04m, Kioko, Ben Hamilton, NJ 60.93m, Souders, Lucas Whitehall, PA 60.82m, Messick, Alex Mountain Lakes, NJ 60.57m, Guenzel, Hunter Ewing, NJ 58.64m, Bagnell, Chris Newtown, PA 56.61m, Reinhardt, David Columbus, OH 56.14m, Duarte, Samuel Cleveland, TN 55.09m, Santa- Cruz, Jaso Northvale, NJ 54.42m, Smith, Zackary East Stroudsburg, P 53.83m, Estrella, Joan Reading, PA 53.56m, Long, Caleb Trussville, AL 53.00m, Pizii, Will West Chester, PA 52.44m, Bittenbender, Aus East Greenville, PA 45.77m

Women Javelin Throw Elite – American JavFest
National: 221-01 7/17/2021 Maggie Malone, Pelham, AL
Meet: 221-01 7/17/2021 Maggie Malone, Pelham, AL

1 # 50 Malone, Maggie Birmingham, AL 67.40m, Allgood-Whetstone North Las Vegas, NV 56.20m, Webb, Alexandria Cambridge, Ont, Can 44.73m, Brundage, Ryann Columbus, PA 38.17m

