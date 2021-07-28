Connect with us

BYU cross country schedule for 2021-22 announced
Swiss hurdler Kariem Hussein out of Tokyo 2020 after doping suspension

How to watch the 2021 Penn Relays Summer Series

SEC stars Mu, Gittens among The Bowerman finalists

How to watch Irena Szewinska Memorial live stream

How to watch the 2021 Canada Olympic trials live
BYU-Womens-cross-country-Schedule
BYU cross country women program schedule: Photo by BYU

The BYU cross country men’s and women’s 2021-22 schedules were announced and you can see all the meets both teams will contest this season.

Published

PROVO, Utah – Defending NCAA national champion BYU has announced its tentative women’s cross country schedule for the 2021-22 season. The schedule for the men’s program has also been announced. Women’s Schedule | Men’s Schedule. The complete schedule is also below on this page

The BYU women’s team will be aiming to defend its national title this season and will be led by returning All-Americans Anna Camp-Bennett, Aubrey Frentheway, Sara Musselman, and Whittni Orton.

On the men’s side, they will be led by returning 2020 individual national champion Conner Mantz and All-American Casey Clinger. The Cougars won the program’s first national title on the men’s side two years ago.

READ MORE: Diljeet Taylor named BYU women’s cross country head coach

How Many Regular Season Meets Will BYU Cross Country Contest?

The BYU men’s and women’s cross country programs will each contest four regular-season meetings, starting on Saturday, September 11 when the Cougars host their Autumn Classic at the East Bay Golf Course in Provo.

The women’s team will next travel to Tallahassee, Florida for the 2021 FSU XC Open on Sept. 17, which is hosted by Florida State at Apalachee Regional Park. The Seminoles will also be the hosts of the 2021 NCAA Cross Country Championships.

While the women are competing in Florida, the men’s cross country squad will continue its season preparations before traveling to take part in the Roy Griak Invitational in St. Paul, Minnesota on Friday, Sept. 24. The Griak Invitational is hosted by Minnesota at Les Bolstad Golf Course.

Both teams will then head to Logan, Utah to compete at the 2021 Steve T. Reeder Memorial, hosted by Utah State at the Steve and Dona Reeder Cross Country Course on Friday, Oct. 8.

The teams will then close out the regular season at separate meetings on the road on Friday, Oct. 15.

The women’s team will race at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational, while the men’s squad will make the trip to Florida for the 2021 FSU XC Invite/Pre-Nationals in Tallahassee.

BYU Cross Country Looking Forward To Postseason

The focus will then turn to the postseason activities, as BYU women’s cross country will seek to win their fourth consecutive West Coast Conference title at the conference championships at Newhall Community Park in Concord, California on Friday, Oct. 29.

On the men’s side, they will be looking for their sixth successive WCC cross country team title this season.

For the first time since 2018, BYU will host the 2021 NCAA Mountain Regional at East Bay Golf Course in Provo on Friday, Nov. 12.

The Cougars are hoping to qualify both teams for the 2021 NCAA Championships, which will take place on Saturday, Nov. 20.

BYU Women’s 2021 Cross Country Schedule         

DateMeetLocationCourseHost
Saturday, Sept. 11Autumn ClassicProvo, UtahEast Bay Golf CourseBYU
Friday, Sept. 17FSU XC OpenTallahassee, FloridaApalachee Regional ParkFlorida State
Friday, Oct. 8Steve T. Reeder MemorialLogan, UtahSteve and Dona Reeder Cross Country CourseUtah State
Friday, Oct. 15Nuttycombe Wisconsin InvitationalVerona, WisconsinThomas Zimmer Championship Cross Country CourseWisconsin
Friday, Oct. 29WCC ChampionshipsConcord, CaliforniaNewhall Community ParkWCC
Friday, Nov. 12NCAA Mountain RegionalProvo, UtahEast Bay Golf CourseNCAA
Saturday, Nov. 20NCAA ChampionshipsTallahassee, FloridaApalachee Regional ParkNCAA

BYU Men’s Cross Country 2021 Schedule

DateMeetLocationCourseHost
Saturday, Sept. 11Autumn ClassicProvo, UtahEast Bay Golf CourseBYU
Friday, Sept. 24Roy Griak InvitationalSt. Paul, MinnesotaLes Bolstad Golf CourseMinnesota
Friday, Oct. 8Steve T. Reeder MemorialLogan, UtahSteve and Dona Reeder Cross Country CourseUtah State       
Friday, Oct. 15FSU XC Invite/Pre-NationalsTallahassee, FloridaApalachee Regional ParkFlorida State
Friday, Oct. 29WCC ChampionshipsConcord, CaliforniaNewhall Community ParkWCC
Friday, Nov. 12NCAA Mountain RegionalProvo, UtahEast Bay Golf CourseNCAA
Saturday, Nov. 20NCAA ChampionshipsTallahassee, FloridaApalachee Regional ParkNCAA

 

