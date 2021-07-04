Connect with us

College standout Tamara Clark added to star-studded Monaco 200m field
Selected Photos from the 2021 Stockholm Diamond League meeting

Shaunae Miller-Uibo enters in 200 and 400 for Tokyo Olympic Games

How to watch the Stockholm Diamond League meeting free

Strong women's 800 field set to battle in Stockholm Diamond League

USATF released statement on Sha’Carri Richardson

Tamara Clark will take Gabby Thomas, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shaunae Miller-Uibo at the Monaco Diamond League meeting on July 9.

Published

Tamara_Clark_Alabama_SEC Championships
Tamara Clark of Alabama at SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships

MONACO — Collegiate standout Tamara Clark has been added to the women’s 200 meters field for the Monaco Diamond League meeting which will take place on Friday, July 9. The American who finished fourth at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials last month, will join an already star-studded field that includes three other sprinters who have broken 22-seconds in their career.

Tamara Clark Aims To Closeout Season Strong

Clark clocked 21.98 seconds for fourth place when finishing behind winner Gabby Thomas at the U.S. Trials and she will be hoping to take that form over to Europe as she looks to close out what has been a very and demanding season.

The 22-year-old had a very fruitful collegiate season this year with Alabama, which included a 100m and 200m sprint double at the 2021 SEC Outdoor championships, and clocked the fastest all-conditions time in NCAA history in the 200 meters when she posted 21.89s (+4.1m/s) at Cushing Stadium in College Station, on May 15.

READ MORE: Selected Photos from the 2021 Stockholm Diamond League meeting

Gabby Thomas wins her 200m semi-final at the USA Olympic trials
Gabby Thomas wins her 200m semi-final at the USA Olympic trials

Clark, who was voted the SEC Women’s Outdoor Runner of the Year, went on to finish second at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships to close out her college campaign.

The field at the Monaco Diamond League meeting this week will also include world leader Thomas who sizzled to a stunning personal best of 21.61s en route to winning the title at the U.S. Olympic Trials and became the second-fastest woman of all time in the discipline.

Jamaican champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce who ran a personal best of 21.79s to complete her national championships sprint double, has also been confirmed for the meeting, along with Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo who has a seasonal best of 22.03s and a lifetime mark of 21.74s.

READ: Miller-Uibo, Thomas, Fraser-Pryce set for 200m clash in Monaco

Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria and Swiss sprinter Mujinga Kambundji are the others also already confirmed for the women’s 200m.

