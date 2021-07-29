Cuban Olympics hopeful Alegna Osorio dead at 19

HAVANA, Cuba – Cuban Youth Olympics hammer thrower Alegna Osorio died from head injuries she sustained in a training accident. Osorio died from damages that were sustained in the incident that occurred in April, the Cuban national sports institute said on Thursday.

“We share this unbearable pain with her family,” said Osvaldo Vento, the president of Cuba’s national sports institute.

The 19-year-old was accidentally struck by a hammer at a track and field stadium in Cuba.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Joella Lloyd leads women’s 100m preliminary round entrants

Osorio placed fourth in the girls’ hammer throw event at the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympics and was also a bronze medalist at the Pan-American under-20 championships two years ago.

The death of the teenager who was being labeled as a future Olympian, was noted at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by United States hammer thrower Gwen Berry ahead of her event starting on Sunday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Wow. Sending love to her family during this time. This is so sad,” Berry wrote on her Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Cuban sports director, Reynaldo Varona Martínez, added also send condolences to Osorio’s family.

“Cuban athletics are in mourning. After an accident during training and a tough battle for her life, athlete Alegna Osorio passed away.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Our condolences reach out to family, friends and colleagues and that of the Provincial Sports Directorate in Camagüey.

“From Deporcuba we send the most sincere message of support to his family, friends and the great family of Cuban athletics in this difficult hour. Rest in Peace, Lots of light for your soul.”