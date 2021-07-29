Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Latest NEWS

Cuban Olympics hopeful Alegna Osorio dead at 19
Advertisement

Just In

BYU cross country schedule for 2021-22 announced

College

LSU track and field adds Jerry Clayton to the coaching staff

Press Releases

Top field assembled to bring back Pre Classic Bowerman Mile magic

Press Releases

World Athletics ratified world records of Warholm, Gidey, Holloway

Just In

Swiss hurdler Kariem Hussein out of Tokyo 2020 after doping suspension

Latest NEWS

Cuban Olympics hopeful Alegna Osorio dead at 19

Cuban Youth Olympics hammer thrower Alegna Osorio died from head injuries sustained in a training accident. Condolences to her family at this time.

Published

HAVANA, Cuba Cuban Youth Olympics hammer thrower Alegna Osorio died from head injuries she sustained in a training accident. Osorio died from damages that were sustained in the incident that occurred in April, the Cuban national sports institute said on Thursday.

“We share this unbearable pain with her family,” said Osvaldo Vento, the president of Cuba’s national sports institute.

The 19-year-old was accidentally struck by a hammer at a track and field stadium in Cuba.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Joella Lloyd leads women’s 100m preliminary round entrants

Osorio placed fourth in the girls’ hammer throw event at the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympics and was also a bronze medalist at the Pan-American under-20 championships two years ago.

The death of the teenager who was being labeled as a future Olympian, was noted at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by United States hammer thrower Gwen Berry ahead of her event starting on Sunday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Wow. Sending love to her family during this time. This is so sad,” Berry wrote on her Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Cuban sports director, Reynaldo Varona Martínez, added also send condolences to Osorio’s family.

“Cuban athletics are in mourning. After an accident during training and a tough battle for her life, athlete Alegna Osorio passed away.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Our condolences reach out to family, friends and colleagues and that of the Provincial Sports Directorate in Camagüey.

“From Deporcuba we send the most sincere message of support to his family, friends and the great family of Cuban athletics in this difficult hour. Rest in Peace, Lots of light for your soul.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Donald-Thomas-Bahamas-high-jump Donald-Thomas-Bahamas-high-jump

Main News

Can Bahamians Thomas and Wilson make the high jump final in Tokyo?

Bahamians Donald Thomas and Jamal Wilson will both seek to qualify for the final of the men's high jump at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic...

4 hours ago
Jacob-Kiplimo-10000m-world-lead Jacob-Kiplimo-10000m-world-lead

Main News

Kiplimo, Cheptegei aim for Olympics 10,000m 1-2 finish: How to watch it live

World-leader Jacob Kiplimo and world record holder Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda will be the favorites for the gold medal at Tokyo 2020. Watch live!

6 hours ago
Shanieka Ricketts and Yulimar Rojas Shanieka Ricketts and Yulimar Rojas

Main News

Yulimar Rojas and Shanieka Ricketts looking to advance in women’s triple jump

Yulimar Rojas and Shanieka Ricketts are strong gold medal favorites in the women's triple jump and the pair will open competition at Tokyo 2020...

10 hours ago
Karsten Warholm of Norway win the world championships 400m hurdles Karsten Warholm of Norway win the world championships 400m hurdles

Main News

Warholm, Benjamin start 400m hurdles title hunt: How to watch day one live

Karsten Warholm and Rai Benjamin begin men's 400m hurdles hunt at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Thursday. Watch all the live streaming coverage.

1 day ago