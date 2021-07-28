Connect with us

Day 1: Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games start lists, schedule, how to watch live
Swiss sprinter Alex Wilson out of Tokyo 2020 after doping ban reinstated

Shanieka Ricketts targeting 15m at Tokyo 2020; In the best shape ever

Tokyo 2020: A look at the men's 100m in post Usain Bolt world

World leading marks ahead of Tokyo 2020 track and field start

Sound Running - Sunset Tour meeting produced several personal bests
Watch Tokyo 2020 Day 1
How to Watch Tokyo 2020 Day 1

Starting list, schedule and live streaming and television coverage on Day One of track and field competition at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 29.

Published

The following are the starting list, schedule, and event times for the opening day of track and field competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Live streaming coverage of track and field will be available via the Olympic track and field schedule on NBCOlympics.com. Please use the Peacock service for the online webcast.

Action on the first day, which is Thursday night, July 29 (USA time), will get underway at 8:00 pm ET with the preliminary round of the women’s 100 meters to complete heat sheets, which will be available afterward. The heats of the women’s 100m will close out the morning session on Day One at 11: 15 pm ET.

Also on the first day of the competition in the morning session will be the qualification round of the men’s high jump, which will be contested from two groups, starting at 9:15 pm ET.

HOW TO FOLLOW LIVE: When will track and field begin at the Tokyo Olympic Games?

The men’s 3000m Steeplechase heats, women’s 800m heats, and men’s 400m heats are the other track events listed for the morning session on the first day.

Besides the men’s high jump qualification round, the morning session will also include the men’s discus throw qualification round with the first series starting at 8:45 pm ET and group B slated to go off at 10:20 pm ET.

Meanwhile, the evening session in Tokyo will get going at 6:00 am ET on Friday (30) with the women’s 5000m heats, while the mix 4x400m relay heats will take place at 8:00 am ET.

READ MORE Toyko 2020 Olympic Games full track and field schedule and times

The lone final on Day One is the men’s 10,000m and this will go off at 8:30 am ET.

In field event early-round action, the women’s triple jump and women’s shot put qualification rounds will take place at 6:05 am and 7:25 am ET, respectively.

08:00 pmW100 MetresPreliminary RoundStartlist
08:15 pmMHigh JumpQualificationStartlist
08:30 pmM3000 Metres SteeplechaseHeatsStartlist
08:45 pmMDiscus ThrowQualification – Group AStartlist
9:25 pmW800 MetresHeatsStartlist
10:20 pmMDiscus ThrowQualification – Group BStartlist
10:25 pmM400 Metres HurdlesHeatsStartlist
11:15 pmW100 MetresHeats

6:00 amW5000 MetresHeatsStartlist
6:05 amWTriple JumpQualificationStartlist
7:25 amWShot PutQualificationStartlist
8:00 amX4×400 Metres RelayHeatsStartlist
8:30 amM10,000 MetresFinalStartlist
