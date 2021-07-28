Day 1: Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games start lists, schedule, how to watch live

The following are the starting list, schedule, and event times for the opening day of track and field competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Live streaming coverage of track and field will be available via the Olympic track and field schedule on NBCOlympics.com. Please use the Peacock service for the online webcast.

Action on the first day, which is Thursday night, July 29 (USA time), will get underway at 8:00 pm ET with the preliminary round of the women’s 100 meters to complete heat sheets, which will be available afterward. The heats of the women’s 100m will close out the morning session on Day One at 11: 15 pm ET.

Also on the first day of the competition in the morning session will be the qualification round of the men’s high jump, which will be contested from two groups, starting at 9:15 pm ET.

The men’s 3000m Steeplechase heats, women’s 800m heats, and men’s 400m heats are the other track events listed for the morning session on the first day.

Besides the men’s high jump qualification round, the morning session will also include the men’s discus throw qualification round with the first series starting at 8:45 pm ET and group B slated to go off at 10:20 pm ET.

Meanwhile, the evening session in Tokyo will get going at 6:00 am ET on Friday (30) with the women’s 5000m heats, while the mix 4x400m relay heats will take place at 8:00 am ET.

The lone final on Day One is the men’s 10,000m and this will go off at 8:30 am ET.

In field event early-round action, the women’s triple jump and women’s shot put qualification rounds will take place at 6:05 am and 7:25 am ET, respectively. 08:00 pm W 100 Metres Preliminary Round Startlist 08:15 pm M High Jump Qualification Startlist 08:30 pm M 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats Startlist 08:45 pm M Discus Throw Qualification – Group A Startlist 9:25 pm W 800 Metres Heats Startlist 10:20 pm M Discus Throw Qualification – Group B Startlist 10:25 pm M 400 Metres Hurdles Heats Startlist 11:15 pm W 100 Metres Heats

6:00 am W 5000 Metres Heats Startlist 6:05 am W Triple Jump Qualification Startlist 7:25 am W Shot Put Qualification Startlist 8:00 am X 4×400 Metres Relay Heats Startlist 8:30 am M 10,000 Metres Final Startlist