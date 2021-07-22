Connect with us

BYU women cross country coach Diljeet Taylor
BYU women cross country coach Diljeet Taylor celebrates with winning team

Diljeet Taylor named BYU women’s cross country head coach

The BYU women’s cross country program will have Diljeet Taylor as the new head coach, director of athletics Tom Holmoe announced on Tuesday.
PROVO, Utah — BYU women’s cross country program will be led by Diljeet Taylor for the upcoming season, director of athletics Tom Holmoe announced on Tuesday (20). Taylor who guided BYU to the women’s 2020 NCAA Cross Country Championships title, was previously cross country associate head coach.

The program also announced that she will continue to serve as associate head coach for BYU men’s and women’s track and field.

“We are thrilled to name Diljeet as head coach, and we are incredibly thankful and amazed at everything she has done for BYU track and cross country,” Holmoe said on the school’s official website.

“What she has accomplished, including securing a national championship in cross country this past season, is something to make all of Cougar Nation proud. But even more important than what she’s done, is who she is.

“She is an incredible human being, with an incredible amount of character, who has guided BYU student-athletes in important and meaningful ways. We are so fortunate to have Diljeet here at BYU.”

Taylor guided BYU to its fifth national title in program history when the Cougars tallied a team score of 96 points to capture the women’s national cross country championships at the OSU Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Oklahoma, in March.

In the five seasons since joining the BYU track and field and cross country coaching staff, after spending nine years at Cal State Stanislaus, Taylor has helped the Cougar women earn 10 All-America honors in cross country and 54 All-America honors in distance and middle distance track events.

“I continue to be grateful for the administration here at BYU who have shown me an incredible amount of value over the past five years,” Taylor said. “The support I have received has empowered me to give my best to our program.

“I look forward to continuing to build the women in our program so they can compete at the highest level in the NCAA. Our success here is a direct result of having the right women at the right place.” 

Click here for the complete press release from BYU

