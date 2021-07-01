Femke Bol targeting women’s 400m hurdles world record?

OSLO, Norway — After dominating the women’s 400m hurdles at the 2021 Bislett Games Oslo Diamond League meeting on Thursday, July 1, to win the event in a personal best of 53.33 seconds, Femke Bol revealed that she’s prepared to go even faster this season but needs to be pushed by someone. Her time is the fourth fastest in the world this year.

Bol, the European Indoor 400m champion, set a personal best and Dutch national record en route to sealing the victory at the Bislett Stadium in Norway, improving her previous lifetime best from 53.44s, set at the Diamond League meeting in Florence, Italy, last month.

“I am really pleased to take another national record but I do think I can go faster,” she said in her postrace interview.

Bol is predicting that she could run close to the world record of 51.90s, set at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials by Sydney McLaughlin over the weekend if she’s able to chase some.

“It would be good to be able to have someone to chase so I can get closer to that sub 52 mark,” she added.

Looking ahead to the Tokyo Olympic Games later this month and even beyond, the 21-year-old said: “My ambition this year is to make the Olympic final as it is my first Olympics.

“Of course I want to do well in the 4 x 400m as well.

“I want my good season to continue beyond the Olympics into more Diamond Leagues.”