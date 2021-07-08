Connect with us

Fraser-Pryce tells countrymen, don't try to be like Bolt
How to watch NACAC U18 and U23 Championships live!

Fraser-Pryce looks to improve 200m PB in Monaco

How you can watch Monaco Diamond League meeting

Another Strong 800m line-up for Monaco Diamond League

How to watch the 2021 European Athletics U23 Championships

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wants her fellow Jamaican countrymen to focus on themselves and not try to be like Usain Bolt after the years of struggle.

Shelly-Ann-Fraser-Pryce-winning-100m-Doha-DL
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica wins the 100m at the 2021 Doha Diamond League meeting

Multiple Olympic and world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has advised her fellow Jamaican countrymen to focus on setting their own goals on the track rather than trying to emulate world record holder Usain Bolt.

Fraser-Pryce who is in Monica for the 2021 Wanda Diamond League meeting at the Stade Louis II on Friday (9), was speaking at a press conference for the event on Thursday.

Since Bolt, the eight-time Olympic champion and world record-holder over the 100m and 200m disciplines retired in 2017, the Jamaican male sprinters have struggled at global championships.

READ MORE: Fraser-Pryce looks to improve 200m PB in Monaco

Without the guidance of the triple Olympic 100m and 200m champion, the Jamaican men have not been as dominant internationally and Fraser-Pryce is urging the current generation to start focusing on themselves and not to try to be like Bolt.

Usain_Bolt_waves_to_fans
Usain Bolt waves to the fans after another performance on the track

“They don’t need to think about filling Usain’s shoes,” the two-time Olympic 100m champion said. “Those are huge shoes to fill. They just have to focus on themselves and on showing what they have to offer to the sport.”

Fraser-Pryce, the reigning world 100m champion, is again leading a talented group of Jamaican women sprinters to this summer’s Tokyo Olympic Games, and after running personal bests of 10.63s and 21.79s so far this season, the 34-year-old revealed that she’s in the “best shape of my life” heading into Japan.

READ: How you can watch Monaco Diamond League meeting

“I’d definitely say I am in the best shape of my life. I have never run 10.6 before, and what a time for that to happen,” she said.

“It’s been something that I have been working so hard towards to break the 10.7 barrier and to be able to do it under the conditions that I did, I know I am definitely able to go faster.”

After winning back-to-back Olympic 100m titles in 2008 and 2012, and finished third behind compatriot and former training partner Elaine Thompson-Herah at Rio 2016, Fraser-Pryce is aiming for a fourth successive Olympic 100m podium appearance.

