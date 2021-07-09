Hansle Parchment continues Tokyo preparations at Atlanta American Track League

Connect with us

ATLANTA – Jamaican sprint hurdler Hansle Parchment continues his preparations for the Tokyo Games at the 2021 American Track League meeting in Atlanta.

Published

Hansle-Parchment-Jamaica-Trials
Hansle Parchment of Jamaica after his 110m hurdles race

London 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Hansle Parchment will continue his preparations for the Tokyo Olympics when he competes in the men’s 110m hurdles as the 2021 American Track League resumes in Atlanta on Friday night (9).

Parchment who has been bothered by injuries in the past few seasons which threatened his professional career, is healthy again this season and the Jamaican is hoping to deliver more major championships podium performances.

On Friday night, the 30-year-old will continue his Olympic preparations with an outing in Atlanta and he hopes to use the meeting to focus on some phases of his race that he’s been working on in training since the Jamaican Championships last month.

READ MORE: How and where to watch Atlanta American Track League meeting

Parchment who has limited his competitive performances to four races thus far this year because of a foot injury, clocked a season’s best of 13.16 seconds to finish third at his national trials after running 13.19s in the semi-finals.

The 2015 world silver medalist will race from heat one of the men’s 110m hurdles against Mikel Thomas of Trinidad and Tobago and Americans Michael Dickson and Eddie Lovett.

Parchment will be hoping to perform well enough to advance to the final where he would have the opportunity to get one more race under his belt as he continues to sharpen up his form before Tokyo.

Meanwhile, Devon Allen, the runner-up at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials last month, will start in the second heat of the event where he will come up against Ruebin Walters of Trinidad and Tobago and USA’s Isaiah Moore.

The men’s 110m hurdles preliminary heats at the American Track League meeting in Atlanta will be at 8:47 pm ET, with the final slated for an hour later, at 9:46 pm ET.

