Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How can you watch the Tokyo Olympic Games opening ceremony
Advertisement

Main News

Diljeet Taylor named BYU women's cross country head coach

Main News

Ajee Wilson hitting form at the right time?

Main News

2021 American JavFest Elite competition results

Main News

Can Neeraj Chopra win first-ever track and field Olympics medal for India?

Main News

Candace Hill takes double, Jamaicans tuned up for Tokyo at American Track League Los Angeles meeting
Tokyo Olympic Games Opening Ceremony
Time to enjoy the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony

Main News

How can you watch the Tokyo Olympic Games opening ceremony

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games opening ceremony on July 23. You can watch live on NBC and NBCOlympics.com.
Avatar

Published

The delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will officially be introduced on Friday, July 23, with the opening ceremony and you can watch live streaming coverage of all the happenings on several different platforms. The Games had been scheduled for last year but were postponed for a year due to the global COVID-10 pandemic.

When will the Olympics opening ceremony be televised?

For those viewing in the United States, the opening ceremony will get underway at 7:00 am ET, which is 8 p.m. local time in Tokyo. The event will be re-broadcast Friday night in prime-time starting at 7:30 p.m. ET so those who are unable to watch the live broadcast because of work will have a second chance to see the colorful event.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

How to watch the opening ceremony in USA, Canada

Will the opening ceremony be on peacock?

The NBC family of networks will be providing live coverage of the opening ceremony. Also with the main NBC network, you can stream the ceremony from Tokyo on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com. For those viewing in Canada, you can follow the coverage on CBC and CBC Gem.

You can use several devices to the streaming the opening ceremony, including your laptops, Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Apple TV, and even your high-end mobile devices to streaming the coverage.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
  • TV channel: NBC
  • Live stream: Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
  • Start date: Friday, July 23
  • Starting time: 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT
  • Candian Live TV channels: CBC
  • Live streams: CBC Gem, CBC’s Tokyo 2020 website, CBC Olympics app

As usual, the Olympics opening ceremony will be aired for about four hours long.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics had already seen several early activities, which included men’s and women’s soccer, softball, and shooting action. Following the opening ceremony on Friday, action in rowing, men’s and women’s tennis early rounds, women’s water polo, and cycling road races will get underway.

Track and field competition will get going next week, on July 30.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Avatar
Written By

Covers meetings in the United States, including the USA Championships, meetings in Florida and Miami, as well as promoting on social media @worldtrack,

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

World-Track and Field World-Track and Field

Latest NEWS

Ukrainian walker Ihor Hlavan has ban extended, misses Tokyo Olympics

Ukraine walker Ihor Hlavan will not be at the Tokyo Olympic Games after his ban was extended, the Ukrainian athletics federation announced.

2 days ago
Ajee-Wilson-win-the-USA-2019-Championships Ajee-Wilson-win-the-USA-2019-Championships

Main News

Ajee Wilson hitting form at the right time?

Ajee Wilson is rounding into form ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games and I am expecting the American to be among the medal contenders...

2 days ago
Maggie_Malone_women_javelin_results Maggie_Malone_women_javelin_results

Main News

2021 American JavFest Elite competition results

Maggie Malone broke her own American Record in the Elite competitions at the annual 2021 American JavFest at East Stroudsburg South High School.

3 days ago
Neeraj Chopra targets India first Olympics track and field medal Neeraj Chopra targets India first Olympics track and field medal

Main News

Can Neeraj Chopra win first-ever track and field Olympics medal for India?

Will Neeraj Chopra win first-ever track and field Olympics medal for India? We will take a closer look at his chances and how he's...

4 days ago