How can you watch the Tokyo Olympic Games opening ceremony

The delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will officially be introduced on Friday, July 23, with the opening ceremony and you can watch live streaming coverage of all the happenings on several different platforms. The Games had been scheduled for last year but were postponed for a year due to the global COVID-10 pandemic.

When will the Olympics opening ceremony be televised?

For those viewing in the United States, the opening ceremony will get underway at 7:00 am ET, which is 8 p.m. local time in Tokyo. The event will be re-broadcast Friday night in prime-time starting at 7:30 p.m. ET so those who are unable to watch the live broadcast because of work will have a second chance to see the colorful event.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

How to watch the opening ceremony in USA, Canada

Will the opening ceremony be on peacock?

The NBC family of networks will be providing live coverage of the opening ceremony. Also with the main NBC network, you can stream the ceremony from Tokyo on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com. For those viewing in Canada, you can follow the coverage on CBC and CBC Gem.

You can use several devices to the streaming the opening ceremony, including your laptops, Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Apple TV, and even your high-end mobile devices to streaming the coverage.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

TV channel : NBC

: NBC Live stream : Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

: Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Start date: Friday, July 23

Friday, July 23 Starting time: 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT

7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT Candian Live TV channels : CBC

: CBC Live streams: CBC Gem, CBC’s Tokyo 2020 website, CBC Olympics app

As usual, the Olympics opening ceremony will be aired for about four hours long.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics had already seen several early activities, which included men’s and women’s soccer, softball, and shooting action. Following the opening ceremony on Friday, action in rowing, men’s and women’s tennis early rounds, women’s water polo, and cycling road races will get underway.

Track and field competition will get going next week, on July 30.