How to watch, follow 2021 Istvan Gyulai Memorial
2021 Stockholm Diamond League meeting results

College standout Tamara Clark added to star-studded Monaco 200m field

Selected Photos from the 2021 Stockholm Diamond League meeting

Shaunae Miller-Uibo enters in 200 and 400 for Tokyo Olympic Games

How to watch the Stockholm Diamond League meeting free

Several of the greatest athletes will feature at the 2021 Istvan Gyulai Memorial meeting on Monday and Tuesday (5-6) and you can stream it live.

Published

Michael-Cherry-Michael-Norman-men-400m
Michael Cherry, and Michael Norman competes in the men's 400m. Photo by Patrick Holleran, Shannon Digital Imaging

Track and field competition resumes this week with the 2021 Istvan Gyulai Memorial in Szekesfehervar, Hungary on Monday and Tuesday, July 5-6 and you can watch live streaming coverage of this 2021 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series online.

Stars Ready For 2021 Istvan Gyulai Memorial

A very strong lineup will see some of the world’s best athletes gracing the venue this week and you will not want to miss the action, as these Olympic-bound stars continue their final preparations for the delayed 2020 Tokyo Games later this month.

Among some of the world’s best set to feature at the 2021 Istvan Gyulai Memorial this week are word 110m hurdles champion Grant Holloway of USA, Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo from the Bahamas, South Africa’s 400m Olympic champion and world record holder Wayde van Niekerk, along with Jamaica’s reigning world 100m champion and multiple global champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

American champion over the 400m Michael Norman, and champion Steven Gardiner of The Bahamas will join Van Niekerk in what is expected to be a super exciting men’s one-lap clash.

Double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah will meet Fraser-Pryce in the women’s 100m along with US 200m champion American Gabby Thomas, while Dutch star Femke Bol and USA’s Shamier Little will face off again in the women’s 400m hurdles.

Elsewhere, Shericka Jackson will race again in the women’s 200m against Miller-Uibo and Dafne Schippers, while rising American star Erriyon Knighton will race against the big boys, including Olympic silver medalist Andre De Grasse of Canada and Kenneth Bednarek in the men’s half-lap.

Here’s how you can watch and follow the 2021 Istvan Gyulai Memorial

Schedule | Entry lists and results | Media information sheets and athlete biographies (day 1)

The two-hour live stream of the meeting will be available in a number of territories and you can stream the action live on the World Athletics YouTube channel on Tuesday (6) beginning at 11:30 a.m. eastern time (ET) – 17:30 local time, CEST.

Monday’s events, the men’s and women’s Hammer Throw competitions, will be streamed on m4sport.hu. Some geographic restrictions may apply.

Coverage of the meeting will be available in the territories listed below. Be sure to check local listings – some broadcasts may be live while others will consist of highlights.

FloTrackAustralia, USA
ArenaSport (AS1 in Croatia, AS2 in Bosnia Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, AS1 in Slovenia)Bosnia Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia
Flow SportsAnguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadaloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saint Barthelemy, St. Kittis and Nevis, St. Lucia, Saint Martin, St. Vicent and the Grenadies, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobado, Turks and Caicos
CBC (digital platforms)Canada
Czech TV (Live on ceskatelevize.cz/sport and delayed as of 00:35 local time on Czech TV)Czech Republic
Viaplay in all four territories. In addition: V sport extra in Sweden and V sport 1 in NorwayDenmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden 
CCMore Sport 1Finland
L’EquipeFrance, French Polynesia, Guadaloupe, Martinique, Mayotte, New Caledonia, Reunion, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Wallis and Futuna, French Guyana
sportdeutschland.tvGermany
MTVAHungary
COSMOTE Sport 6HDGreece
SPORT.TV4Portugal
Sky Sport ActionItaly
Polsat Sport NewsPoland
HUSTE.tvSlovakia
DirecTV Sports ChannelArgentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Venezuela, Uruguay
TeledeporteSpain
TG4 (highlight delay, no geoblocking)Ireland
SuperSport (GSL1 / SSME / VR3 / VR3A)Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Congo DR, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madgascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Tago, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
ESPN3 North (delayed, no geoblocking)Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama
5PLUSIsrael
SporTV (Globo) (no geoblocking)Brazil
Swiss Sport TVSwitzerland
