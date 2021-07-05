How to watch, follow 2021 Istvan Gyulai Memorial

Track and field competition resumes this week with the 2021 Istvan Gyulai Memorial in Szekesfehervar, Hungary on Monday and Tuesday, July 5-6 and you can watch live streaming coverage of this 2021 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series online.

Stars Ready For 2021 Istvan Gyulai Memorial

A very strong lineup will see some of the world’s best athletes gracing the venue this week and you will not want to miss the action, as these Olympic-bound stars continue their final preparations for the delayed 2020 Tokyo Games later this month.

Among some of the world’s best set to feature at the 2021 Istvan Gyulai Memorial this week are word 110m hurdles champion Grant Holloway of USA, Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo from the Bahamas, South Africa’s 400m Olympic champion and world record holder Wayde van Niekerk, along with Jamaica’s reigning world 100m champion and multiple global champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

American champion over the 400m Michael Norman, and champion Steven Gardiner of The Bahamas will join Van Niekerk in what is expected to be a super exciting men’s one-lap clash.

Double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah will meet Fraser-Pryce in the women’s 100m along with US 200m champion American Gabby Thomas, while Dutch star Femke Bol and USA’s Shamier Little will face off again in the women’s 400m hurdles.

Elsewhere, Shericka Jackson will race again in the women’s 200m against Miller-Uibo and Dafne Schippers, while rising American star Erriyon Knighton will race against the big boys, including Olympic silver medalist Andre De Grasse of Canada and Kenneth Bednarek in the men’s half-lap.

Here’s how you can watch and follow the 2021 Istvan Gyulai Memorial

Schedule | Entry lists and results | Media information sheets and athlete biographies (day 1)

The two-hour live stream of the meeting will be available in a number of territories and you can stream the action live on the World Athletics YouTube channel on Tuesday (6) beginning at 11:30 a.m. eastern time (ET) – 17:30 local time, CEST.

Monday’s events, the men’s and women’s Hammer Throw competitions, will be streamed on m4sport.hu. Some geographic restrictions may apply.

