How to watch the 2021 Penn Relays Summer Series
SEC stars Mu, Gittens among The Bowerman finalists

How to watch Irena Szewinska Memorial live stream

How to watch the 2021 Canada Olympic trials live

Djamel Sejati improves PB to 1:44.91 in France

Kojo Musah sets Danish 100m record in Kladno
How to watch the 2021 Penn Relays Summer Series

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 Penn Relays Summer Series on Saturday, July 17, live on FloTrack. You must have a subscription.
The Penn Relays is excited to announce the Penn Relays Summer Series All-Comers presented by the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association, scheduled for Saturday, July 17. The meet will be open to all-comers including scholastic and masters. The throws meets previously scheduled for July 9 and 10 have been canceled.

The event will be streamed live through FloTrack, a subscription is required. Start lists and live results from the meeting will be available at Lexicon Timing

Registration: Entries have closed for this event.  The check-in table for athletes already registered will open at 3:00pm. Registration will occur in the main driveway of Franklin Field next to the ticket office on 33rd street between Spruce and Walnut streets.  The address is 235 S 33rd Street.

The entry fee is $25 per event.  If you are paying at the time of check-in, cash, check, credit card are OK.  Checks should be made to the Trustees of the Universty of Pennsylvania, with “DRIA Finance” in the memo.

Schedule of Events (men before women)
5:00pm 100m*
5:45 400m
6:30 800m
7:00 200m*
7:50 Mile
8:20 Mixed 5000m
*masters men will follow men before women

The 100, 200, and 400 will not be pre-seeded and sections will be assigned at the track.  Please check in 30 minutes before your race so the events can be seeded promptly.  In all events, the three divisions will be combined except for masters men 100 & 200, which will be separate and follow their respective combined open and scholastic divisions.  The slower section of the 5000m will be combined both genders, as well as the slowest section of the mile.

Spectators will be permitted to attend the track meet.  Admission will be free. Everyone attending, including athletes and spectators should review the University of Pennsylvania’s Visitors to Campus webpage concerning coronavirus protocol.  Only athletes will be allowed on the infield for warm-up.

Outside food and drink will be permitted at the track meet.  There will be concessions available for purchase under the scoreboard.

