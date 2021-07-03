Connect with us

How to watch the Stockholm Diamond League meeting free
Watch the live streaming coverage of the 2021 Stockholm Diamond League meeting on Sunday, July 4, on YouTube and other streaming platforms.

Published

Watch_Diamond_League_meeting_stream_2021
Watch the 2021 Diamond League meeting live online

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 Stockholm Wanda Diamond League meeting on Sunday, July 4, as several of the world’s top athletes continue their preparations for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, later this month. Schedule, entry lists and results

Last time out in Oslo, Norway, track and field fans were treated to some impressive performances, and they can follow all the action again live online and from their television sets. Sunday’s Stockholm Wanda Diamond League meeting will be available on PeacockTV for those in the United States, with the event also streaming free on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page in selected countries.

Athletes will continue their Games preparations in 15 Diamond League disciplines, which includes the 200m, 800m, 3000m steeplechase, 400m hurdles, high jump, long jump and shot put for women, and the 100m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 400m hurdles, pole vault, long jump and discus in the men category.

REMEMBER THIS? – Karsten Warholm breaks 400m hurdles world record at Oslo Diamond League

Among the featured athletes slated to compete at the meeting are Sweden’s Armand “Mondo” Duplantis who will renew his rivalry with American two-time world champion Sam Kendricks and former world record-holder Renaud Lavillenie of France.

Sweden’s World discus champion Daniel Stahl aims to continue his stronghold on the rest of the field in the men’s Discus, when he takes on the likes of Slovenian record holder Kristjan Ceh, Austrian Lukas Weisshaidinger, and Jamaica’s Fedrick Dacres.

Other athletes in action at the Stockholm Diamond League meeting are Jamaica’s long jump world champion Tajay Gayle, New Zealand’s shot put legend Valerie Adams, USA’s 800m runner Kate Grace, as well as her compatriot and 2015 world 400m hurdles silver medallist Shamier Little who will take on Dutch European indoor champion Femke Bol.

MORE READ: Strong women’s 800 field set to battle in Stockholm Diamond League

How and where to watch the Stockholm Diamond League meeting

BroadcasterTerritories
Match TVRussia
A1 BULGARIA – Sport MaxBulgaria
ERT Greece
BBCUnited Kingdom, Guernsey, Jersey, Isle of Man
C MORE – TV4 /SVTSweden
CBCCanada
CCTVChina, Macao
Ceska TelevizeCzech Republic
CharltonIsrael
CineplexThailand
Flow SportsAnguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands
SKY- Mexico (Nova vision)Mexico, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic
Fox SportsAustralia
Globo / Band SportsBrazil
Ziggo Sports /NOSNetherlands
MeasatMalaysia
Mono Streaming / Saigon Tourist CableVietnam
NBC SportsUSA
NentDenmark
Nordic EntertainmentIceland
NRKNorway
SkyItaly and the Vatican City
RTVSSlovakia
Ssport Turkey
Sky DeutschlandGermany
SparkNew Zealand
Sport TV PortugalPortugal
SPORTALL/ L’ÉquipeFrance
SRGSwitzerland
StarhubSingapore
SUPERSPORT (english speaking) and CANAL + International (french speaking)Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Comoros, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Reunion, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Seychelles, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Zanzibar, Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Mayotte, Morocco, Saint Helena, Somalia, Togo, Tunisia, Western Sahara
Tele RedArgentina
MovistarSpain
PolsatPoland
SPORTKLUBBosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia
VRTBelgium
MTVFinland
SentanaUkraine
Belarus SportBelarus
Wanda Diamond League YouTube / FacebookBhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, North Korea, paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Venezuela
