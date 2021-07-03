How to watch the Stockholm Diamond League meeting free

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 Stockholm Wanda Diamond League meeting on Sunday, July 4, as several of the world’s top athletes continue their preparations for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, later this month. Schedule, entry lists and results

Last time out in Oslo, Norway, track and field fans were treated to some impressive performances, and they can follow all the action again live online and from their television sets. Sunday’s Stockholm Wanda Diamond League meeting will be available on PeacockTV for those in the United States, with the event also streaming free on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page in selected countries.

Athletes will continue their Games preparations in 15 Diamond League disciplines, which includes the 200m, 800m, 3000m steeplechase, 400m hurdles, high jump, long jump and shot put for women, and the 100m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 400m hurdles, pole vault, long jump and discus in the men category.

Among the featured athletes slated to compete at the meeting are Sweden’s Armand “Mondo” Duplantis who will renew his rivalry with American two-time world champion Sam Kendricks and former world record-holder Renaud Lavillenie of France.

Sweden’s World discus champion Daniel Stahl aims to continue his stronghold on the rest of the field in the men’s Discus, when he takes on the likes of Slovenian record holder Kristjan Ceh, Austrian Lukas Weisshaidinger, and Jamaica’s Fedrick Dacres.

Other athletes in action at the Stockholm Diamond League meeting are Jamaica’s long jump world champion Tajay Gayle, New Zealand’s shot put legend Valerie Adams, USA’s 800m runner Kate Grace, as well as her compatriot and 2015 world 400m hurdles silver medallist Shamier Little who will take on Dutch European indoor champion Femke Bol.

How and where to watch the Stockholm Diamond League meeting

