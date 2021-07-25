How to watch and follow 2021 USATF National Junior Olympic Championships

JACKSONVILLE, Florida – More than 5,000 athletes will line up at the 2021 USATF National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships and you can follow and watch all the action live. The premier summer meeting will stage between Monday, July 26 to Sunday, August 1 in Jacksonville, Florida at the University of North Florida.

The championships will bring together some of the country’s best athletes ages 7-18, as they compete for national titles and gain valuable experience at Hodges Stadium. Who knows, one day these same athletes can call themselves world and Olympic champions!

The meet organizers have confirmed that spectators of all ages are welcome to attend the event with tickets available for purchase outside the venue.

However, those who decide to stay home will have the opportunity to stream the coverage live on the devices. You can follow a live on usatf.tv+ on many different streaming platforms, including the Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, as well as any high-end mobile device and tablet. For all the live results, please log on to Adkins Timing Associates.

Each day the webcast will begin with the first running event and conclude with the final event – track or field – of the day. View the full competition schedule here.

USATF in partnership with RunnerSpace is providing dedicated streams to field events throughout the competition, which can be found here. RunnerSpace will be providing live streaming of all the field event competitions.

Additionally, you can also follow the USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships on social media using the hashtag #JOTF. Stay up to date with results, photos, and videos by following USATF social media platforms on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or Tik Tok.