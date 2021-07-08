Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How you can watch Monaco Diamond League meeting
Advertisement

Main News

How to watch 2021 NACAC U18 and U23 Championships live!

Main News

Fraser-Pryce tells countrymen, don't try to be like Bolt

Main News

Fraser-Pryce looks to improve 200m PB in Monaco

Main News

Another Strong 800m line-up for Monaco Diamond League

Main News

How to watch the 2021 European Athletics U23 Championships

Main News

How you can watch Monaco Diamond League meeting

How you can watch live streaming and TV coverage of the 2021 Monaco Diamond League meeting on July 9. Several Olympic previews will take place.

Published

Watch_Diamond_League_meeting_stream_2021
Watch the 2021 Diamond League meeting live online

Another top-quality field has been assembled for the 2021 Wanda Diamond League meeting in Monaco on Friday (9) and you can watch live streaming coverage of the Herculis EBS meeting on several platforms. The event is another preview of the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, later this month.

How and where to watch the Monaco Diamond League meeting

Fans viewing in the United States can watch the action on Peacock TV with the live streaming coverage HERE, starting at 1:05 p.m. ET. Action in the triple jump, long jump, pole vault, javelin, and high jump will get the meeting underway, while the main track events moving over to NBCSN for the television broadcast with the coverage starting at 2 ET.

Online streaming will be on NBCSport.com with the NBC Sports app. also providing the webcast. The event will also be streaming free live on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page in selected countries.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

One of the featured clashes at the meeting is the battle between Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo from The Bahamas against two-time Olympic 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica in the women’s 200m. U.S. Olympic Trials winner Gabby Thomas was also supposed to run in the event, but she withdrew.

READ MORE: Another Strong 800m line-up for Monaco Diamond League

The men’s 400m hurdles was expected to pit world record holder Karsten Warholm of Norway against American champion Rai Benjamin, but the fans will not see such a showdown as the world silver medalist withdrew from the event, shortly after Warholm broke the world record in Oslo, a week ago.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The line-up will still feature some top-class athletes as Alison Dos Santos of Brazil, the Diamond League leader, and Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands have also signed up for a lane.

READ: How to watch the 2021 European Athletics U23 Championships

Other top athletes down to compete at the 2021 Monaco Wanda Diamond League meeting on Friday are Trayvon Bromell, the 100m world leader, world champion Timothy Cheruiyot, and Olympic silver medalist Nijel Amos of Botswana.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Shelly-Ann-Fraser-Pryce-winning-100m-Doha-DL Shelly-Ann-Fraser-Pryce-winning-100m-Doha-DL

Main News

Fraser-Pryce tells countrymen, don’t try to be like Bolt

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wants her fellow Jamaican countrymen to focus on themselves and not try to be like Usain Bolt after the years of struggle.

18 hours ago
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce-100m-Doha-DL Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce-100m-Doha-DL

Main News

Fraser-Pryce looks to improve 200m PB in Monaco

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica is targeting another PB when she lines up in the women's 200m at the Monaco Diamond League meeting.

20 hours ago
Elaine_Thompson_Herah_Rio2016 Elaine_Thompson_Herah_Rio2016

Main News

Complete 2021 Gyulai Istvan Memorial Results

Here are the 2021 Gyulai István Memorial Results - Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix on Tuesday (6) as several athletes continued Olympics preparations.

3 days ago
Elaine Thomspn-Herah wins at Istvan Gyulai Memorial Elaine Thomspn-Herah wins at Istvan Gyulai Memorial

Main News

[Watch video] Thompson-Herah tops Fraser-Pryce in Hungary

Watch video highlights of Elaine Thompson-Herah defeating the in-form Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce with 10.71 at the 2021 Istvan Gyulai Memorial.

3 days ago