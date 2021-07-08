How you can watch Monaco Diamond League meeting

Another top-quality field has been assembled for the 2021 Wanda Diamond League meeting in Monaco on Friday (9) and you can watch live streaming coverage of the Herculis EBS meeting on several platforms. The event is another preview of the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, later this month.

How and where to watch the Monaco Diamond League meeting

Fans viewing in the United States can watch the action on Peacock TV with the live streaming coverage HERE, starting at 1:05 p.m. ET. Action in the triple jump, long jump, pole vault, javelin, and high jump will get the meeting underway, while the main track events moving over to NBCSN for the television broadcast with the coverage starting at 2 ET.

Online streaming will be on NBCSport.com with the NBC Sports app. also providing the webcast. The event will also be streaming free live on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page in selected countries.

One of the featured clashes at the meeting is the battle between Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo from The Bahamas against two-time Olympic 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica in the women’s 200m. U.S. Olympic Trials winner Gabby Thomas was also supposed to run in the event, but she withdrew.

The men’s 400m hurdles was expected to pit world record holder Karsten Warholm of Norway against American champion Rai Benjamin, but the fans will not see such a showdown as the world silver medalist withdrew from the event, shortly after Warholm broke the world record in Oslo, a week ago.

The line-up will still feature some top-class athletes as Alison Dos Santos of Brazil, the Diamond League leader, and Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands have also signed up for a lane.

Other top athletes down to compete at the 2021 Monaco Wanda Diamond League meeting on Friday are Trayvon Bromell, the 100m world leader, world champion Timothy Cheruiyot, and Olympic silver medalist Nijel Amos of Botswana.