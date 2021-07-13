Jamaican McPherson warns her rivals to ‘watch out ‘

LONDON — Stephenie Ann McPherson is rounding into form at the right time and has hinted that she will be ready to take on the world’s best at the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games later this summer.

The Jamaican copped her second victory over the 400m in Europe on Tuesday at the Muller British Grand Prix – Wanda Diamond League meeting in Gateshead, on Tuesday with a time of 50.44 seconds after going out hard to build a big lead and then eased home.

The victory at the Olympic Stadium in London on Tuesday was the third successive win for the quarter mile star who ran a personal best of 49.61 seconds to secure the Jamaican national title and then posted 49.99s to beat American Wadeline Jonathas at the 2021 Gyulai István Memorial on July 6, as part of her preparations for this race.

McPherson revealed on Tuesday that she’s been competing under heavy training since the Jamaica Olympic Trials and warns her rivals to watch out for her in Tokyo.

“It’s been a hard two weeks in training and I came out here to Gateshead to work on my technique and other areas,” the Commonwealth Games champion said. “Now the preparation begins and watch out for Stephenie McPherson.”

McPherson is ranked No. 5 in the world this season but could be the fastest among the contenders for this season if defending champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo decides to just concentrate on running the 200m. Namibian world leader Christine Mboma and her teammate Beatrice Masilingi have already been ruled out while American Athing Mu, who is ranked No. 4 this season will only contest in the 800m in Tokyo.

The 32-year-old finished 6th in the open 400m event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and was a silver medalist with the Jamaican 4x400m relay team. She won a bronze medal in the 400m at the 2013 World Championships in Moscow, Russia.

The women’s 400m event at the Tokyo Olympic Games begin on August 3.