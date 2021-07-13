Connect with us

Johnson-Thompson ready to test form at Muller British Grand Prix
Omar McLeod to prove a point at Gateshead Diamond League meet?

Asher-Smith pulls out of Gateshead Diamond League

Valerie Adams wins, Nowicki beats Fajdek at 2021 Kamila Skolimowska Festival

Daniel Stahl improves WL to 71.40m in Bottnaryd

Where to watch and follow the Sacramento Sunset Tour meeting

Katarina Johnson-Thompson will compete in the long jump at the 2021 Muller British Grand Prix – Wanda Diamond League meeting in Gateshead.

Published

Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Great Britain
Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Great Britain

LONDON — World heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson will continue her comeback from injury when she competes at Tuesday’s 2021 Muller British Grand Prix – Wanda Diamond League meeting in Gateshead. The British star was out of action for seven months with a torn achilles tendon and she is grateful to be back.

Johnson-Thompson Ready To Test Form

Johnson-Thompson who fractured the achilles on her jumping leg last December, made a return to competition at a low-key meet in France last week when she cleared 1.84m in the high jump and made three unsuccessful attempts at 1.88m. Her performance in France was an indication that she’s fully recovered from the injury and is ready to give her best at the Tokyo Games.

“It’s been seven months,” the Briton star said. “I’m back. I’m fully fit and ready to go.

READ MORE: How you can watch Gateshead Diamond League live stream

“I’m 100 percent, everything is healed,” Johnson-Thompson added. “In fact, my left leg is now stronger than my right because of it. So I’m in a good place. This injury in a way is not a blessing but it’s just helped me focus on the process a lot more.”

On Tuesday the 28-year-old will lineup in the women’s long jump against a very strong field that also includes world champion Malaika Mihambo of Germany, world silver medalist Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk of Ukraine, British champion Jazmin Sawyers, Fatima Diame of Spain, as well as Americans Sha’Keela Saunders and Taliyah Brooks.

“I just haven’t had the training and the competition practice that I normally would have,” Johnson-Thompson added. “I’m 100 percent in my body. It’s been a tough road but I’m happy that it’s actually worked out.

READ: Omar McLeod to prove a point at Gateshead Diamond League meet?

“At one point, it could have gone one of two ways, but I’m glad it went in the best direction for me where I’m able to compete at my third Olympics.”

She added: “I don’t know what the conditions will be. I haven’t done long jump since the Stockholm Diamond League last year. I just want to go out there and try to put together a good series of jumps.”

Johnson-Thompson Targeting Olympic Medal

Johnson-Thompson would have loved to have a few more competitions under her belt before the Games, but despite the lack of preparation, she remains hopeful of finishing in a podium position in the heptathlon in Tokyo.

The Muller British Grand Prix is the final Wanda Diamond League meeting before the the Olympic Games which start on July 23. The women’s heptathlon competition gets underway on 4 August.

