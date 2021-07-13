Johnson-Thompson still upbeat despite Gateshead performance

Despite failing to trouble the main contenders in the long jump at Tuesday’s Muller British Grand Prix – Wanda Diamond League meeting in Gateshead, England, world heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson still thinks she will be ready to compete with the very best in the combined event at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games later this month.

Johnson-Thompson, making her second competitive appearance since rupturing the achilles on her jumping left leg last December, was eighth in the contest and only managed to jump 6.10m for a best effort on Tuesday.

The British star, however, was more upbeat about scratching jump once on the day, revealing that it shows she’s fully recovered from the injury that set her back for seven months.

“That proves that I’m 100% fit,” she told reporters after her outing. “I only got one no jump. It’s proved I’ve made big strides and that I can come out and do the full five jumps off my full approach and hopefully over the coming weeks I can work on my technique a bit more and the distance will come in Tokyo I’m sure.”

Johnson-Thompson who owns a personal best of 6.92m, opened the competition with a 6.07m jump and also had marks of 5.87m and 6.08m in her series. Her lone foul on the day came in the fourth round.

World silver medalist Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk of Ukraine secured the victory at the Olympic Stadium in London after jumping 6.77m leading up to the final three “jump off.” During the battle of the final three, she stretched out to 6.67m.

World champion Malaika Mihambo of Germany ended second with a leap of 6.65m, which came in the last round. It was the second successive defeat at a Diamond League meeting this season for Mihambo, following her second place finish to Serbia’s Ivana Spanovic in Stockholm on July 4.

Johnson-Thompson will lineup in the women’s heptathlon competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games on August 4, and she believes she is will be ready to battle for a top three spot.

“That’s my aim,” the 28-year-old said. “I wouldn’t have worked as hard as I have for the last seven months to get to the position I’m in.

“My goals haven’t changed, but circumstances beforehand have changed. I just know that I’m pushing every day to still achieve my targets.”