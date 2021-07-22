LSU and SEC standout JuVaughn Harrison wins Corbett Award

Baton Rouge, La. – JuVaughn Harrison continued his collection of accolades this season after the LSU and SEC track and field superstar was named the 2021 Corbett Award Winner earlier this week by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

The Corbett Award is awarded to the top male and female amateur athletes in the state of Louisiana each year.

With his latest honor, Harrison becomes the eighth LSU track and field athlete to win the Corbett Award. He joined the likes of Mondo Duplantis (2018), Aleia Hobbs (2018), and Tonea Marshall (2020), Kimberlyn Duncan (2013 & 2011), Xavier Carter (2006), Peta-Gaye Dowdie (2000), and Esther Jones (1990) as the other LSU track and field athletes to secure the award.

“JuVaughn did it all for us – it’s been a pleasure to watch him accomplish everything he’s done,” said LSU head coach Dennis Shaver on the school’s website. “He’s a true competitor and that showed every day. He’s a winner; he doesn’t like to lose.

“He’s matured a lot since he’s arrived on our campus. He’s been ultra committed to the process of working hard. You pair that with his unparalleled athletic ability and this is what you get. We’re proud of him and can’t wait to see what he accomplishes next.”

Harrison most recent accomplishment of the Corbett Award was a reward for his outstanding 2021 season.

The 22-year-old won four NCAA titles, three SEC Championships titles, and two American titles at the U.S. Olympic Trials in June. He went a combined 14-2 in competitions this year winning all eight of his high jump contests and going 6-2 in the long jump.

“This season was my year,” Harrison admitted. “I knew that coming in and I made sure to make the most of it. To win this award and be considered the top male amateur athlete in the state means that a lot to me. I’m aware of the previous winners and what they’ve gone on to accomplish.”

Harrison who turned pro at the conclusion of the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, won six individual national titles and tied for the most won in individual events in LSU history.

The standout jumper who is a finalist for this year’s Bowerman prestigious award, departed the collegiate circuit having set four LSU school records. He is also a six-time NCAA champion, six-time SEC champion, a nine-time All-American, and he led LSU to the 2021 NCAA outdoor team title.

“LSU has meant the most to me. Memories made that I’ll never forget. I’m thankful for the people I’ve been surrounded with throughout my time here because they have made me better on and off the track. Forever LSU.”

Harrison will be hoping to extend his form this year into the Tokyo Olympic Games later this summer. He will compete in both the men’s long jump and high jump in Japan, and is one of the leading candidates to finish on the podium in both events.

He will become the first American man since Jim Thorpe in 1912 to contest both those events at the Olympics.