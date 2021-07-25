Connect with us

Matthew Centrowitz misses American mile record, but runs PB of 3:49.26
Watch Matthew Centrowitz American mile record attempt

How to watch and follow the Sound Running Sunset Tour meet

Tokyo Games 2020: Eight world records under threat

Track and field athletes who will be flag bearers in the Olympics opening ceremony

Matthew Centrowitz runs a personal best in the mile run

Matthew Centrowitz misses American mile record, but runs PB of 3:49.26

Matthew Centrowitz ran a personal best of 3:49.26 but missed Alan Webb’s American record of 3:46.91. Centrowitz is the Olympic 1500m champion.

Published

Matthew Centrowitz ran 3:49.26 to improve on his mile personal best on Saturday night but fell well short of the American record of 3:46.91. Centrowitz made the attempt at breaking Alan Webb’s national record at Jesuit High School in Portland, Oregon, and he was a little disappointed with not going faster.

The Olympic 1500m champion was staging his final competitive tune-up before departing to Japan for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 event. It was also his first race since finishing second at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials last month.

READ MORE: Watch a replay of the race here

Paced by his Nike/Bowerman Track Club teammates, Amos Bartelsmeyer and Josh Thompson, Centrowitz started at a fast pace, but all three athletes ran out of fume in the latter stage of the race.

Despite not breaking the American mile record, Centrowitz was able to improve on his own personal best of 3:50.53, set back in 2014, while moving up four spots from No. 9 to No. 5 on the U.S. all-time mile listing.

Sam Prakel finished second in 3:57.92 and Tripp Hurt ran 3:57.95 for third place.

Centrowitz will now look to rest up before the start of the men’s 1500m heats at Tokyo 2020 which get underway on Day 5 of the Olympic track and field schedule on August 3.

“I’m tired,” he said after the run on Saturday night on LetsRun.com. “I was definitely expecting a lot more. Happy to finally crack 3:50 for sure but I was looking for a little something quicker tonight for sure.

“I think the pace early on was really hot. I felt a little bit uncomfortable through 800 and it kind of showed for the last 600 meters.”

Glen Andrews is one of World-Track main writers for long distance and marathon running. Andrews, who competed in cross country during his High School and college years finds passion covering these events. He's also run a few marathons in his time, and still hopes to qualify for Boston.

