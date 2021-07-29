Connect with us

Miller-Uibo to run both the 200/400 at Tokyo Olympics
Shaunae-Miller-Uibo-Rio-2016-Olympics
Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo in the women's 400m at the Rio 2016 Games

Miller-Uibo to run both the 200/400 at Tokyo Olympics

Shaunae Miller-Uibo is set to take on both the 200 and 400 fields at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Will she be able to win the gold medals?

TOKYO, Japan – Shaunae Miller-Uibo looks well set to test her level of fitness in Japan as it is being understood that the Bahamian will attempt the women’s 200 and 400m double at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this summer.

Miller-Uibo had been gravitating toward running just the 200m in Tokyo, instead of defending her 400m title from Rio 2016, but media outlets are now reporting that she will run both events in her pursuit to achieve something unique.

The 27-year-old has always been interested in running both the 200m and 400m double at the Olympics but was refused the opportunity five years ago due to the unfavorable schedule.

In the latest event listings, the Florida-based sprinter was still entered in both events, which triggered many to query about her status.

As things stand, The Nassau Guardian is reporting that the Lance Brauman-coached athlete will overlook that the fact the women’s 200m final and the first round of the women’s 400m are separated by about 12 hours on the same day and take up the challenge.

If she’s successfully advanced to both the 200m and 400m finals, the sprint star is set to run as many as six races in five days.

Earlier this season Miller-Uibo criticized the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for being unwilling to make any modifications to the women’s schedule, but it now seems that she’s determined to emulate the greats Michael Johnson, Marie-Jose Perec, and Valerie Brisco-Hooks and attempt the double.

“As much as I wanted a new title in the 200 meters, I also wanted to defend my Olympic one,” Miller-Uibo was quoted as telling The Times earlier this year.

The 200m field is loaded with world-class talents with the likes of Americans Gabby Thomas and Jenna Prandini, Jamaicans Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, and Elaine Thompson-Herah, as well as Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith, and Marie Josée Ta Lou all down to contest the event.

Things would be a little more relaxed in the 400m.

World champion Salwa Eid Naser will not compete in Tokyo, while Namibians Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi, and American Athing Mu are also all absent from the event.

This leaves Jamaicans Stephenie Ann McPherson and Candice McLeod, USA’s Quanera Hayes, and the Dominican Republic sprinter Marileidy Paulino as the only other sub-50 seconds runners left in the women’s 400m pool.

