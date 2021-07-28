American Sam Kendricks to miss Tokyo 2020 Games with COVID-19

Is Sam Kendricks out of the Olympics? Sad to say, but yes, he will not compete in Japan.

News broke on Thursday night that the American pole vaulter was set to miss the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after testing positive for COVID 19 and the United States Olympic and athletics officials confirmed the reports afterward.

The release noted that the American had been transferred to a hotel to be placed in isolation. He has been receiving support from both the USOPC and USA Track and Field.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Day 1: Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games start lists, schedule, how to watch live

“The health and safety of our athletes, coaches, and staff is our top priority,” a statement said.

“In alignment with local rules and protocols, he has been transferred to a hotel to be placed in isolation and is being supported by the USATF and USOPC staff.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kendricks, the two-time world champion was informed on the eve of the start of track and field competition that his “daily test for COVID 19 was positive.

“Out of respect for his privacy, we cannot provide more information at this time.”

Kendricks’ father and longtime coach wrote in an Instagram post that his son “feels fine and has no symptoms.” The post has since been deleted.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Athing Mu ready to take on 800m world best at Tokyo 2020 Breaking news: Sam Kendricks’ dad/coach is reporting that Sam has tested positive for COVID and will not be able to compete in the #Olympics pic.twitter.com/YSDJMFUEA6— Pole Vault Power (@polevaultpower) July 29, 2021

Kendricks who won a bronze medal in the men’s pole vault at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, entered Tokyo as a strong medal contender and was set to battle with Sweden’s world record-holder Armand Duplantis and Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie for the gold medal.

The 28-year-old US star is very disappointed about missing out on the opportunity at winning three consecutive major championships gold medals.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Matt Ludwig is the alternate for the men’s pole vault and is set to join Chris Nilsen and KC Lightfoot in the event in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, German Chiaraviglio of Argentina has also been ruled out of the Olympics after he too tested positive for COVID-19.