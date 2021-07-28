Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

American Sam Kendricks to miss Tokyo 2020 Games with COVID-19
Advertisement

Main News

Yulimar Rojas and Shanieka Ricketts looking to advance in women's triple jump

Main News

Athing Mu ready to take on 800m world best at Tokyo 2020

Main News

Warholm, Benjamin start 400m hurdles title hunt: How to watch day one live

Main News

Joella Lloyd leads women's 100m preliminary round entrants

Main News

Day 1: Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games start lists, schedule, how to watch live
Sam Kendricks of USA at the Trials
Sam Kendricks of USA at the Trials. Patrick Holleran, Shannon Digital Imaging

Main News

American Sam Kendricks to miss Tokyo 2020 Games with COVID-19

American world champion in the pole vault Sam Kendricks tested positive for COVID 19 and will miss the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Team USA said.

Published

Is Sam Kendricks out of the Olympics? Sad to say, but yes, he will not compete in Japan.

News broke on Thursday night that the American pole vaulter was set to miss the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after testing positive for COVID 19 and the United States Olympic and athletics officials confirmed the reports afterward.

The release noted that the American had been transferred to a hotel to be placed in isolation. He has been receiving support from both the USOPC and USA Track and Field.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Day 1: Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games start lists, schedule, how to watch live

“The health and safety of our athletes, coaches, and staff is our top priority,” a statement said.

“In alignment with local rules and protocols, he has been transferred to a hotel to be placed in isolation and is being supported by the USATF and USOPC staff.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kendricks, the two-time world champion was informed on the eve of the start of track and field competition that his “daily test for COVID 19 was positive.

“Out of respect for his privacy, we cannot provide more information at this time.”

Kendricks’ father and longtime coach wrote in an Instagram post that his son “feels fine and has no symptoms.” The post has since been deleted.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Athing Mu ready to take on 800m world best at Tokyo 2020

Kendricks who won a bronze medal in the men’s pole vault at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, entered Tokyo as a strong medal contender and was set to battle with Sweden’s world record-holder Armand Duplantis and Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie for the gold medal.

The 28-year-old US star is very disappointed about missing out on the opportunity at winning three consecutive major championships gold medals.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Matt Ludwig is the alternate for the men’s pole vault and is set to join Chris Nilsen and KC Lightfoot in the event in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, German Chiaraviglio of Argentina has also been ruled out of the Olympics after he too tested positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Shanieka Ricketts and Yulimar Rojas Shanieka Ricketts and Yulimar Rojas

Main News

Yulimar Rojas and Shanieka Ricketts looking to advance in women’s triple jump

Yulimar Rojas and Shanieka Ricketts are strong gold medal favorites in the women's triple jump and the pair will open competition at Tokyo 2020...

2 hours ago
Athing Mu of USA and Texas A&M Athing Mu of USA and Texas A&M

Main News

Athing Mu ready to take on 800m world best at Tokyo 2020

Will Athing Mu achieve her dream of becoming an Olympic champion? The American will take on a loaded field at Tokyo 2020 and she's...

17 hours ago
Karsten Warholm of Norway win the world championships 400m hurdles Karsten Warholm of Norway win the world championships 400m hurdles

Main News

Warholm, Benjamin start 400m hurdles title hunt: How to watch day one live

Karsten Warholm and Rai Benjamin begin men's 400m hurdles hunt at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Thursday. Watch all the live streaming coverage.

20 hours ago
Antigua and Barbuda sprinter Joella Lloyd Antigua and Barbuda sprinter Joella Lloyd

Main News

Joella Lloyd leads women’s 100m preliminary round entrants

Joella Lloyd of Antigua and Barbuda leads the starters in the preliminary round of the women's 100m on Day 1 at the Tokyo 2020...

21 hours ago