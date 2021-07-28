Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Sam Kendricks to miss Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games?
Advertisement

Main News

Athing Mu ready to take on 800m world best at Tokyo 2020

Main News

Warholm, Benjamin start 400m hurdles title hunt: How to watch day one live

Main News

Joella Lloyd leads women's 100m preliminary round entrants

Main News

Day 1: Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games start lists, schedule, how to watch live

Main News

Swiss sprinter Alex Wilson out of Tokyo 2020 after doping ban reinstated
Sam Kendricks of USA at the Trials
Sam Kendricks of USA at the Trials. Patrick Holleran, Shannon Digital Imaging

Main News

Sam Kendricks to miss Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games?

It is being reported that American world champion in the pole vault Sam Kendricks tested positive for COVID 19 and will miss the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Published

Is Sam Kendricks out of the Olympics?

According to reports, the American pole vaulter is set to miss the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after testing positive for COVID 19.

It is understood that the two-time world champion was informed on the eve of the start of track and field competition that his “daily test for COVID 19 was positive.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Sam Kendricks’ dad/coach is reporting that Sam has tested positive for COVID and will not be able to compete in the #Olympics,” Pole Vault Power @polevaultpower said on Twitter.

Kendricks who won a bronze medal in the men’s pole vault at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, entered Tokyo as a strong medal contender and was set to battle with Sweden Armand Duplantis and Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie for the gold medal.

However, if the reports are confirmed, the 28-year-old US star will be disappointed about missing out on the opportunity at winning three consecutive major championships gold medals.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Matt Ludwig is the alternate for the men’s pole vault and is set to join Chris Nilsen and KC Lightfoot in the event in Tokyo.

In this article:,
Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Athing Mu of USA and Texas A&M Athing Mu of USA and Texas A&M

Main News

Athing Mu ready to take on 800m world best at Tokyo 2020

Will Athing Mu achieve her dream of becoming an Olympic champion? The American will take on a loaded field at Tokyo 2020 and she's...

6 hours ago
Karsten Warholm of Norway win the world championships 400m hurdles Karsten Warholm of Norway win the world championships 400m hurdles

Main News

Warholm, Benjamin start 400m hurdles title hunt: How to watch day one live

Karsten Warholm and Rai Benjamin begin men's 400m hurdles hunt at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Thursday. Watch all the live streaming coverage.

9 hours ago
Antigua and Barbuda sprinter Joella Lloyd Antigua and Barbuda sprinter Joella Lloyd

Main News

Joella Lloyd leads women’s 100m preliminary round entrants

Joella Lloyd of Antigua and Barbuda leads the starters in the preliminary round of the women's 100m on Day 1 at the Tokyo 2020...

11 hours ago
Watch Tokyo 2020 Day 1 Watch Tokyo 2020 Day 1

Main News

Day 1: Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games start lists, schedule, how to watch live

Starting list, schedule and live streaming and television coverage on Day One of track and field competition at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July...

13 hours ago