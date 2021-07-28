Sam Kendricks to miss Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games?

Is Sam Kendricks out of the Olympics?

According to reports, the American pole vaulter is set to miss the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after testing positive for COVID 19.

It is understood that the two-time world champion was informed on the eve of the start of track and field competition that his “daily test for COVID 19 was positive.”

“Sam Kendricks’ dad/coach is reporting that Sam has tested positive for COVID and will not be able to compete in the #Olympics,” Pole Vault Power @polevaultpower said on Twitter. Breaking news: Sam Kendricks’ dad/coach is reporting that Sam has tested positive for COVID and will not be able to compete in the #Olympics pic.twitter.com/YSDJMFUEA6— Pole Vault Power (@polevaultpower) July 29, 2021

Kendricks who won a bronze medal in the men’s pole vault at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, entered Tokyo as a strong medal contender and was set to battle with Sweden Armand Duplantis and Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie for the gold medal.

However, if the reports are confirmed, the 28-year-old US star will be disappointed about missing out on the opportunity at winning three consecutive major championships gold medals.

Matt Ludwig is the alternate for the men’s pole vault and is set to join Chris Nilsen and KC Lightfoot in the event in Tokyo.